Cable mess: Tangled cables on Deepak Cinema Road big nuisance

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 21

The tangled web of cables owned by various companies on Deepak Cinema Road has greatly displeased both residents and traders. There is a complete lack of oversight regarding the proper installation of telecom and cable network wires. Additionally, an exposed electricity wire has come into contact with an iron pole, creating a dangerous situation that could lead to fatal mishaps.

Despite raising their concerns multiple times in the past, some traders expressed their frustration regarding the chaotic state of electricity, telecom, and cable network wires in the area. Presence of broken or dangling telecom wires along the poles has added to their woes. They are now urging the government to take necessary action and address the issue on an urgent basis.

Ashok Behl, who runs a tea shop, expressed his concern over the presence of dangling cables, which have become a significant nuisance. He noticed several cables hanging at near the entrance of his shop, but he was unsure about the companies responsible for their installation. Despite reaching out for assistance, no one came forward to rectify the issue. As a result, he took the matter into his own hands and tied the loose cables to avoid any untoward incident. Behl pointed out that an iron pole is located near his shop, and bare electricity wire is in contact with it. Whenever it rains, the pole becomes electrified, posing a potentially fatal hazard. He said that they had informed PSPCL (Punjab State Power Corporation Limited) regarding this issue, but no action has been taken thus far.

On the other hand, an executive engineer from PSPCL said the problem concerning the exposed wire making contact with the pole will be promptly resolved.

Prince, a resident of a neighbouring residential area, raised the issue of the presence of large clusters of cables hanging from poles near many buildings. The maze of electricity wires, cable wires, and broadband service cables gives a shabby look, he added. He demanded that the government should take necessary steps to streamline the installation and maintenance of all types of cables to ensure a organised and safer environment.