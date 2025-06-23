Cadets learn disaster management at NCC camp

A comprehensive session on national disaster management was conducted during the annual training camp of 3 Punjab Girls Battalion, NCC, at Khalsa College for Women.

The camp, which commenced on June 17, is being held under the guidance of Camp Commandant Col RS Chauhan.

The session was conducted by Company Commander Gurpreet Singh, who imparted critical knowledge and practical insights to the cadets on how to effectively respond to various natural and man-made disasters. The training included awareness on earthquake preparedness, flood response, fire safety, first aid techniques and evacuation protocols.

Over 400 girl cadets actively participated in the session, gaining hands-on experience through live demonstrations and mock drills. The session aimed to strengthen their ability to handle emergency situations with confidence and composure, aligning with the NCC’s core values of discipline, leadership and community service.

Company Commander Gurpreet emphasised the importance of youth engagement in disaster preparedness and highlighted how NCC cadets could play a pivotal role in supporting civil authorities during crisis.