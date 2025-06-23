DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / Cadets learn disaster management at NCC camp

Cadets learn disaster management at NCC camp

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:01 AM Jun 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A comprehensive session on national disaster management was conducted during the annual training camp of 3 Punjab Girls Battalion, NCC, at Khalsa College for Women.

Advertisement

The camp, which commenced on June 17, is being held under the guidance of Camp Commandant Col RS Chauhan.

The session was conducted by Company Commander Gurpreet Singh, who imparted critical knowledge and practical insights to the cadets on how to effectively respond to various natural and man-made disasters. The training included awareness on earthquake preparedness, flood response, fire safety, first aid techniques and evacuation protocols.

Advertisement

Over 400 girl cadets actively participated in the session, gaining hands-on experience through live demonstrations and mock drills. The session aimed to strengthen their ability to handle emergency situations with confidence and composure, aligning with the NCC’s core values of discipline, leadership and community service.

Company Commander Gurpreet emphasised the importance of youth engagement in disaster preparedness and highlighted how NCC cadets could play a pivotal role in supporting civil authorities during crisis.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts