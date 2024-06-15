Cafe staffer kills self in Samrala

Ludhiana, June 14
A man working at a food cafe in Samrala, Khanna, ended his life by hanging himself at his residence on Thursday late evening. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Karan.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased used to have fight with his wife due to which he allegedly took the extreme step. Colleagues of his cafe had also tried to achieve a compromise between the deceased and his wife but to no avail.
On Thursday, Karan went to his room for lunch break but he did not return. Later, his friends found Karan's body hanging from the fan in the room. The police said Karan's family members were informed and further action would be taken after recording their statement.
