CAG report exposes wasteful expenditure as civic body fails to develop vending zones

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 22

Raising objections over the Municipal Corporation’s failure to shift surveyed street vendors to vending zones in the city, an audit report, prepared by the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, headed by CAG, has revealed wasteful expenditure of Rs 40.15 lakh attributed to the non-development of the street vending zones in the city. The report was sent to the MC Commissioner earlier this year.

As per the audit findings in the report, the Government of Punjab issued notification in 2016, launching the scheme ‘The Punjab Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme 2016’. The report states that as per the record or information provided by the MC, Ludhiana, Haryana Nav Yuvak Kala Sangam completed the street vendor survey in December 2017. The company had surveyed a total of 21,725 street vendors. A total payment of Rs 50.83 lakh was to be made to the company as per the agreement but the MC had made a payment of Rs 40.15 lakh up to November 2022.

The audit report highlighted a delay in the identification of vending zones by the MC. In December 2020, the corporation notified 64 vending zones with a capacity for 8,989 vendors in compliance with the Street Vendors Act, 2014. Later in May 2022, the MC claimed identification of only 20 vending zones for street vendors. Describing it as a wasteful expenditure on survey conduction, the report emphasised that the MC spent Rs 40,15,832 on surveying street vendors for identification and shifting to vending zones, despite no vendors being shifted to any vending zones.

According to the audit report, the MC failed to develop vending zones to shift vendors to reduce congestion and road encroachments. The report underscored the resultant revenue loss, pointing out that, in accordance with the Street Vending Scheme 2016, the MC could have generated income by charging vending fees from vendors if it had developed the designated vending zones.

It has also been reported that the identification of vending zones was insufficient. According to the information provided, the MC only identified 20 vending zones with a total capacity of 2,425 vendors, whereas there were 21,725 surveyed vendors. Consequently, the MC not only prolonged the identification process of zones but also identified vending zones capable of accommodating only 11.39 per cent of the surveyed street vendors, leaving 88.61 per cent of vendors on congested and encroached streets. The report recommends that the MC needs to formulate a comprehensive plan to develop vending zones and shift street vendors there. It would not only generate revenue but also justify the expenditure incurred during the process.

A city resident, Amarpreet Singh, upon receiving the report, said the civic body has not effectively implemented the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, even after nine years and seven years since the state government introduced the scheme. It was the responsibility of the MC to allocate vending zones for surveyed street vendors.

An official of the MC said they were planning to build a vending zone for street vendors soon.

