Camp to check infertility issues in dairy animals held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 14

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University conducted a camp to check infertility issues in dairy animals at Dhaner village under the Farmer FIRST Project.

The camp was organised under the guidance of Dr Parkash Singh Brar, Director of Extension Education-cum-Nodal Officer of the Farmer FIRST Project and Dr Parminder Singh, Principal Investigator (PI) of the project.

It was organized by Co-Principal Investigators Dr Rajesh Kasrija and Dr Bilawal Singh and Dr Gurpreet Kour Tulla. A total of 12 dairy animals, including cows and buffaloes, were treated for infertility at the camp.

Dr Rajesh and Dr Bilawal examined the dairy animals and provided them with requisite treatment. Dairy farmers were told about the protocol to be followed.

Dr Rajesh underlined the economic losses due to infertility in terms of milk production, delay in calving, and overall productive life of the dairy animals.