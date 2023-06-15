Camp to check infertility issues in dairy animals held

Ludhiana, June 14
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University conducted a camp to check infertility issues in dairy animals at Dhaner village under the Farmer FIRST Project.
The camp was organised under the guidance of Dr Parkash Singh Brar, Director of Extension Education-cum-Nodal Officer of the Farmer FIRST Project and Dr Parminder Singh, Principal Investigator (PI) of the project.
It was organized by Co-Principal Investigators Dr Rajesh Kasrija and Dr Bilawal Singh and Dr Gurpreet Kour Tulla. A total of 12 dairy animals, including cows and buffaloes, were treated for infertility at the camp.
Dr Rajesh and Dr Bilawal examined the dairy animals and provided them with requisite treatment. Dairy farmers were told about the protocol to be followed.
Dr Rajesh underlined the economic losses due to infertility in terms of milk production, delay in calving, and overall productive life of the dairy animals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; landfall today; Somnath, Dwarkadhish temples shut
This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two year...
Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England
While unnamed sources say the cause of death was cancer, his...
Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing
Grace and fellow student Barnaby Webber were on their way ba...
Delighted, grateful for everyone's support: PM Modi after UNGA adopts resolution to honour fallen peacekeepers
The Wall will remember sacrifices of over 4,000 soldiers who...
Relief for Indians; Canadian immigration minister says 'no deportation' of students not involved in visa fraud
India has been raising the issue concerning Indian students ...