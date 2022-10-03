Campaign against stubble burning gets mixed response from farmers

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 1

Campaign launched by the administration against stubble burning has received a mixed response from the organised sectors of paddy cultivators.

While activists of some kisan unions have been threatening to violate the guidelines on the disposal of agricultural wastes, office bearers of other organisations have been buttressing the administration’s drive to spread awareness about the deleterious effects of stubble burning.

Environmental degradation, depletion of organic and biotic components of the top layer of the soil and aggravation of diseases such as flu-like illness and eye ailments were cited as major adverse effects of the practice.

Notably, Malerkotla DC Sanyam Aggarwal has pronounced prohibitory orders banning the burning of stubble during the paddy harvesting period. “It is observed that farmers set paddy stubble on fire after harvesting. This proves harmful in many ways. Besides causing severe environmental pollution, it reduces the fertility of the soil as many organic and biotic components are charred due to overheating,” the DC said, maintaining that the orders had been pronounced keeping in view the interests of all, including farmers, children, elderly persons and the ailing people.

Farmers led by Baldev Singh Latala, an office-bearer of All-India Kisan Sabha, said activists had already been persuading farmers to shun stubble burning and adopt alternative scientific modes of disposing agricultural wastes. Conceding that the malpractice was hazardous for the environment, Latala said, “While we stand committed to shun stubble burning, the government should also come to the rescue of small and marginal farmers who lack the resources for alternative modes of disposal.”

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said officials of the Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare had been persuading farmers of the region to shun the burning of agricultural wastes, including stubble. “We have advised the officials concerned to undertake organised steps to educate farmers about the consequences of stubble burning,” Harbans Singh said.