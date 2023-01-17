 Campaign launched against use, sale & storage of Chinese string : The Tribune India

Campaign launched against use, sale & storage of Chinese string

Organisations, including traders’ association, vow to buttress drive

Campaign launched against use, sale & storage of Chinese string

Police officials conduct a search at a store in Jagraon.



Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot/ Jagraon, January 16

Environmentalists and social organisations have launched a coordinated movement against the menace of Chinese string that has caused grave injuries to many human beings, animals and birds.

Organisations working for rights of shopkeepers and traders have also announced to support the campaign launched in the interest of humanity, animals and birds.

Administration too has tightened noose around violators of the ban imposed on use, stocking and sale of the string. Jagraon SDM Vikas Heera said that officials, led by executive officer Manmohan Kaushik and SHO Inderjit Singh, had conducted massive search operation to ensure that the banned product was not used in the forthcoming Basant festival.

Despite strict vigilance by the police against stock and sale of Chinese string, this part of Malwa has remained an exceptional user of the banned dor.

What to talk of children and youngsters, elderly persons, including office-bearers and activists of social and constitutional bodies, have been violating the norms on the issue with immunity. Basant and Republic Day are among scheduled days when the largest number of residents would be flying kites with the banned Chinese string.

Advocate Satyam Nagar, convener of Sewa Society, Ahmedgarh, working for rehabilitation of the injured animals alleged that sudden appearance of Chinese string on road had resulted in injuries to many animals and birds, besides children. “We fail to understand what extra pleasure people feel in flying kites with a string which is equally sharp and strong for their competitors too. People had been celebrating these festivals by flying kites in the past too but no one was harmed with the string then,” said Nagar maintaining that the administration should launch coordinated awareness movement to check the tendency.

Investigations revealed that the police too had tightened noose around sellers of the Chinese string but many traders played smart by supplying the banned products from their residents instead of displaying at their shops. Smuggling of the commodity from one locality to another was not ruled out.

Ahmedgarh Retail and Wholesale Karyana Merchants Association president Parmod Gupta regretted that an article causing harm to humanity and animal world had become an item of trade during past years. He claimed that the association had cautioned all its members against consequences of violation of ban imposed on stocking and sale of Chinese dor by the administration. “Though we have been supporting campaign against the use of Chinese string for fun making, we have now told members of our association not to procure new stocks of the banned product,” said Gupta maintaining that the association would not shield any entrepreneur indulging in trade of Chinese string.

Meanwhile, some organisations have come forward to announce ban on the entry of Chinese dor in their localities. Gurjit Singh Victor of Brahampur village said the villagers, led by sarpanch Kulwinder Kaur, had passed a resolution to ban entry of the Chinese string in the village.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

6 killed, 176 injured in kite flying incidents during Uttarayan festival in Gujarat

2
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

3
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

4
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

5
Punjab

Red alert in Punjab, Haryana

6
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

8
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

9
Chandigarh

Harnaaz Sandhu fails to control tears as she takes the stage for last time as Miss Universe; watch video

10
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock, suspends yatra for 24 hours as a mark of respect to party MP Choudhary Santokh Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

Top News

UN designates Pakistan-based LeT’s deputy leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist

UN designates Pakistan-based LeT’s deputy leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist

The UN Security Council adds 68-year-old Makki, the brother-...

Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius

Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius

At least 15 trains are delayed by one to eight hours due to ...

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur

The yatra will halt for the night at Mukerian

Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith

Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith

Dhillon, 54, a former California Republican Party Co-Chair, ...

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

The National Bureau of Statistics reports the country had 85...


Cities

View All

Encroachments back on Novelty Chowk footpaths

Encroachments back on Novelty Chowk footpaths

Civic issues galore at Tarn Taran rly station

Man kills neighbour after verbal spat turns bloody

Metalled pillars installed on Rego rly overbridge

Industry rues withdrawal of application by govt

7 more held for attack on doctor

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost PU VC his job

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost Panjab University Vice-Chancellor his job

Chandigarh Mayoral Poll: Keen contest on cards today as Congress to abstain, SAD undecided

Woman feeding stray dog hurt in hit-&-run in Chandigarh

Two stab, rob food delivery boy of mobile, Rs 8K cash in Balongi

Reprieve expected from fog till January 21 in Chandigarh

Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius

Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius

House adjourned as AAP protests L-G’s ‘refusal’ to teachers’ overseas training

Mayoral poll on January 24

Woman hurt in celebratory firing, 1 held

Latifpura oustees block road, rail traffic for 4 hours in Jalandhar

Latifpura oustees block road, rail traffic for 4 hours in Jalandhar

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur

Residents of Nawanshahr to gherao power plant on January 24

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pays surprise visit to Kapurthala jail

Rahul Gandhi gets warm welcome as yatra enters Hoshiarpur

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

Eight arrested for creating ruckus at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana: 4 trains diverted, six cancelled due to farmer's protest

2 held with 70 spools of deadly string

20-yr-old girl seriously hurt by kite string

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

BJP workers protest allocation of key party posts to 17 ex-Congress men in in Patiala

National Lok Adalat to be held on February 11 in Patiala district

Patiala MC to take up key works at last House meet

Punjabi University, Patiala, alumni meet