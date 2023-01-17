Campaign launched against use, sale & storage of Chinese string

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot/ Jagraon, January 16

Environmentalists and social organisations have launched a coordinated movement against the menace of Chinese string that has caused grave injuries to many human beings, animals and birds.

Organisations working for rights of shopkeepers and traders have also announced to support the campaign launched in the interest of humanity, animals and birds.

Administration too has tightened noose around violators of the ban imposed on use, stocking and sale of the string. Jagraon SDM Vikas Heera said that officials, led by executive officer Manmohan Kaushik and SHO Inderjit Singh, had conducted massive search operation to ensure that the banned product was not used in the forthcoming Basant festival.

Despite strict vigilance by the police against stock and sale of Chinese string, this part of Malwa has remained an exceptional user of the banned dor.

What to talk of children and youngsters, elderly persons, including office-bearers and activists of social and constitutional bodies, have been violating the norms on the issue with immunity. Basant and Republic Day are among scheduled days when the largest number of residents would be flying kites with the banned Chinese string.

Advocate Satyam Nagar, convener of Sewa Society, Ahmedgarh, working for rehabilitation of the injured animals alleged that sudden appearance of Chinese string on road had resulted in injuries to many animals and birds, besides children. “We fail to understand what extra pleasure people feel in flying kites with a string which is equally sharp and strong for their competitors too. People had been celebrating these festivals by flying kites in the past too but no one was harmed with the string then,” said Nagar maintaining that the administration should launch coordinated awareness movement to check the tendency.

Investigations revealed that the police too had tightened noose around sellers of the Chinese string but many traders played smart by supplying the banned products from their residents instead of displaying at their shops. Smuggling of the commodity from one locality to another was not ruled out.

Ahmedgarh Retail and Wholesale Karyana Merchants Association president Parmod Gupta regretted that an article causing harm to humanity and animal world had become an item of trade during past years. He claimed that the association had cautioned all its members against consequences of violation of ban imposed on stocking and sale of Chinese dor by the administration. “Though we have been supporting campaign against the use of Chinese string for fun making, we have now told members of our association not to procure new stocks of the banned product,” said Gupta maintaining that the association would not shield any entrepreneur indulging in trade of Chinese string.

Meanwhile, some organisations have come forward to announce ban on the entry of Chinese dor in their localities. Gurjit Singh Victor of Brahampur village said the villagers, led by sarpanch Kulwinder Kaur, had passed a resolution to ban entry of the Chinese string in the village.