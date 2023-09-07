Campaign to discourage stubble burning launched

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 6

The administration claimed to have launched a campaign to identify localities where stubble burning was noticed during 2022.

Residents, especially farmers, of these localities will be sensitised against the practice through seminars, workshops and awareness camps.

Personnel in the Agriculture Department, Farmer Welfare Department, Cooperative Department and revenue officials have been asked to organise events in villages falling under their jurisdictions.

District Education Officer Muhammad Khalil has also advised heads of all the schools to organise awareness rallies, painting competitions, workshops and seminars about the adverse effects of stubble burning, so that the message of the administration could reach each home.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh claimed that a coordinated movement had been launched in the subdivision under the supervision of Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Dr Pallavi.

“The DC has already convened a meeting of senior officials in the Departments of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Cooperative Department and Rural Development for undertaking measures to curb stubble burning in the region. We have also drafted a comprehensive plan to achieve the target of zero tolerance against stubble burning,” said the SDM. He claimed that officials concerned have been advised to focus on involving all farmers in the fight against stubble burning.

Tehsildar Manmohan Kaushik said that officials designated to convene events had been asked to update their knowledge on the issue before visiting the villages.

“We want to make sure that officials who organise seminars, workshops and camps on the subject, should have up-to-date knowledge on alternative methods of handling stubble and the availability of equipment required for the purpose,” said Kaushik.

Earlier, the DC had cautioned rank and file in the administration that strict action would be taken against farmers, who are found violating guidelines of the National Green Tribunal and officials found side-lining the agenda to keep the region free from stubble burning.

