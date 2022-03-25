Campaign to make jewellers aware of security measures launched by police

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 24

The police have launched a drive to make goldsmiths and jewellers aware of preventive measures to be taken to prevent snatchings and burglaries, besides robbery attempts on Thursday.

Jewellers of the town and surrounding localities have been told to ensure that their staff are alert and updated about crisis management plans, besides regular checking of the functioning of CCTVs and emergency sirens should be done.

The jewellers, led by Baljinder Verma Happy, Ashok Verma and Padam Verma, assured to undertake preventive measures.

Ahmedgarh DSP Harvinder Singh Cheema said office-bearers and activists of the Swarankar Association had assured to update security arrangements as per guidelines of the Police Department. Beat in-charges, supervised by SHO Arashpreet Kaur Grewal, were also advised to enhance vigil at and near markets where jewellery showrooms and workshops were situated.

The police claimed that enhanced vigilance and alertness on part of all concerned would shatter the sinister designs of miscreants who normally became active during harvesting.

“Though enough security arrangements had already been made for the safety and security of all concerned, office-bearers of the Swarankar Association have been asked to update their members about consequences of laxity in implementing security guidelines being issued from time to time,” Cheema said.

The jewellers were told about installation and uninterrupted working of high-resolution CCTV cameras, maintaining optimum stocks, deployment of security guards and preventing them from doing non-security works, avoiding purchases from unknown persons, avoiding business at odd hours and including official numbers of police personnel in WhatsApp for sharing information regarding suspicious activities of strangers in markets.

Weapons deposited before elections were returned to their owners and jewellers were encouraged to apply for arms licenses for personal security. —