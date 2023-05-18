Campaign to save water inaugurated

Ludhiana, May 17
MC Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon inaugurated a campaign launched by different organisations to save water at Sukhmani Enclave in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
Sekhon said Quest Infosys Foundation, in association with the MC, and Cityneeds, an NGO, had started installing water-saving devices in 100 houses of Sukhamni Enclave from today.
