Campaign to save water inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

MC Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon inaugurated a campaign launched by different organisations to save water at Sukhmani Enclave in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

Sekhon said Quest Infosys Foundation, in association with the MC, and Cityneeds, an NGO, had started installing water-saving devices in 100 houses of Sukhamni Enclave from today.