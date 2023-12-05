Camps spread awareness on welfare schemes in villages

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 4
With the intent to update residents about the benefits of various welfare schemes of the Union Government, the administration organised camps at Matoyee village, Narike village, Chandurayian village and Sherwani Kot besides municipal council at local town under the Viksat Bharat Sankalap Yatra (VBSY) campaign on Monday.
ADC (Development) Surinder Singh informed that three vans, fully equipped with electronic displays and equipment required for disseminating information, have been flagged off to various localities for organising camps to update masses about welfare schemes and modalities required for availing the facilities without hassle. The yatra would continue till January 19 and camps would be organised at multiple venues under supervision of SDMs daily.
Facilities under Swachh Bharat Mission, essential financial services, power connection, converting LPG connection to concessional, Prime Minister’s Rural Housing Scheme were among welfare schemes of the Union Government about which people are being sensitised during the yatra.
First batch of vans was earlier flagged off by Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Dr Pallavi who called upon office bearers and activists of various social and constitutional bodies to act as bridge between the administration and the beneficiaries so that benefits of all schemes percolate down to the target groups.
“We have already announced the schedule for organising camps, prospective beneficiaries can attend the events for completing formalities for availing benefits of welfare schemes for which they are eligible,” said Dr Pallavi adding that adequate arrangements for camps would be made by the civic bodies of respective areas.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign
The former Madhya Pradesh CM is likely to put in his papers ...
Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale’s nephew, dies in Pakistan
Rode was accused in the 1985 bombing of the Air India jet Ka...
Biden's top official visits India, discusses 'plot' to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...
Lawrence Bishnoi gang members accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided
ED raids in Haryana, Rajasthan in money-laundering case agai...
Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain
Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today