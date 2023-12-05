Camps spread awareness on welfare schemes in villages

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 4

With the intent to update residents about the benefits of various welfare schemes of the Union Government, the administration organised camps at Matoyee village, Narike village, Chandurayian village and Sherwani Kot besides municipal council at local town under the Viksat Bharat Sankalap Yatra (VBSY) campaign on Monday.

ADC (Development) Surinder Singh informed that three vans, fully equipped with electronic displays and equipment required for disseminating information, have been flagged off to various localities for organising camps to update masses about welfare schemes and modalities required for availing the facilities without hassle. The yatra would continue till January 19 and camps would be organised at multiple venues under supervision of SDMs daily.

Facilities under Swachh Bharat Mission, essential financial services, power connection, converting LPG connection to concessional, Prime Minister’s Rural Housing Scheme were among welfare schemes of the Union Government about which people are being sensitised during the yatra.

First batch of vans was earlier flagged off by Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Dr Pallavi who called upon office bearers and activists of various social and constitutional bodies to act as bridge between the administration and the beneficiaries so that benefits of all schemes percolate down to the target groups.

“We have already announced the schedule for organising camps, prospective beneficiaries can attend the events for completing formalities for availing benefits of welfare schemes for which they are eligible,” said Dr Pallavi adding that adequate arrangements for camps would be made by the civic bodies of respective areas.

#Bharat #Mandi