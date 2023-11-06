Camps to assist voters

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Payal, November 5

The administration claimed to have organised special camps at block levels for submission of forms for enrolment as voters and making amendments in electoral records by registered voters.

The administration had also focused its attention on encouraging residents to use online services for the same.

Working under supervision of Deputy Commissioner Malerkotla, Dr Pallavi and DC Ludhiana, Surbhi Malik, Election Officers at Ahmedgarh, Amargarh and Payal have launched a coordinated movement. prior to the upcoming assembly elections to spread awarness regarding the importance of registration and coercion free voting.

“While a large number of eligible residents submitted their forms at booth level camps held today we have also launched a programme to educate people about the online mode,” said Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh. He said www.nvap.in, www.voterportal.eci.gov.in and Voter Helpline App had proven most effective for those residents who find it difficult to visit booths during scheduled hours.

Top officials said, booth level officers were updates about latest gadgets and appliances so that they may guide the residents in using apps for submitting forms, tracking applications, etc.

#Mandi