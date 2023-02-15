Camps under 'Main Bhi Digital' campaign

Ludhiana, February 14
For empowering street vendors and helping them to use digital payment platforms, the Municipal Corporation (MC) is organising camps under the ‘Main Bhi Digital’ campaign being run under the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Yojana.
One such camp was organised at the MC Zone A office on Tuesday wherein over 24 street vendors participated.
During the camp, MC teams facilitated street vendors to get their UPI accounts (PhonePe, Paytm) enabled and also helped them to avail affordable loans under the PM SVANidhi yojana. City Mission manager under the PM Svvanidhi scheme Naveen Grewal said the yojana was a special micro-credit facility launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, GoI, for providing affordable loans to street vendors.
