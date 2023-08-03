Campus notes: 2-day Capacity-building programme

Tribune News Service

A two-day CBSE capacity-building programme for secondary teachers of mathematics was held at BCM Arya School on August 1 and 2. Resource persons for the programme included Anju Mehta, Principal, Swami Sant Das Public School, Phagwara, and Deputy City Coordinator, Kapurthala district, and Vandana Dhuria, PGT Mathematics at Kundan Vidya Mandir. They inspired the teachers to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits. Fostering a sense of togetherness and collaboration among educators, the event echoed the vision of building a closely-knit educational community, where the exchange of best practices and challenges served as fertile ground for growth and enlightenment.

Session on Substance Abuse

A session was held on substance abuse for the students of Class X at the BCM School, Dugri. It was organised by Sukhdeep Gill, Director, SUNOH – an initiative to control drug abuse. Students were informed about the importance of good health and harmful effects of consuming drugs. Real life examples of both people who fell prey to drug abuse and success stories of those who managed to overcome addiction were shared with the students. Principal Vandna Shahi thanked the resource persons for making students aware the problem and effects of drug abuse.

GCG BBa STUDENTS bag 6 MERIT RANKS

The students of Government College for Girls (GCG), Ludhiana, have bagged six university positions in semester examinations of BBA that were conducted by Panjab University, Chandigarh. Congratulating the students and staff, Principal Suman Lata said, "In BBA Semester II, Kamalpreet Kaur scored 82.54 per cent to secure the ninth position in the university while Nandini stood 10th with 82.36 percent." "In BBA Semester IV, Amandeep Kaur stood fourth in the university by scoring 84.18 per cent, Divya Sharma stood sixth with 83.81 per cent and Palakpreet Kaur stood 10th with 83.27 per cent. In BBA Semester VI, Aman Malhotra stood 7th with 87.52 per cent," added the principal.

Aurobindo College of Commerce

Ishika Arya of Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, Ludhiana, secured the ninth spot in the BCom Semester II examination results that were recently declared by Panjab University. College principal and management congratulated Ishika, who scored 86.21 per cent marks in the second semester exams.

Guru Tegh Bahadur College, Dakha

Students, staff and principal of Guru Tegh Bahadur National College, Dakha, visited Gurudwara Singh Sabha on the college road at Dakha on Tuesday as the college formally began its new academic year. The recital of Sri Sukhmani Sahib and Shabad Kirtan was performed to seek the blessings of Guru Sahib. Jagwinder Singh, ASI, Punjab Police, came from Sangrur to motivate the students. Principal Avtar Singh told the students about the history and achievements of the college.

Malwa College of Edu for Women

Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, celebrated 'Dhiyaan diyan Teeyan' with great festivity and fanfare. Nerotma Sharma and Tripta organised the event. Students performed traditional Punjabi dance and sang songs to mark the occasion. Jaspreet Kaur won the title of Miss Teej while Manpreet Kaur and Muskan were adjudged first and second runners-up, respectively.

SCD Government College

Postgraduate students of Department of English of SCD Govt College, Ludhiana, have excelled in MA I Semester II exams held in May 2023 by Panjab University, Chandigarh. Vishal topped the university merit list, securing 300/400 marks while Raghavy bagged the second rank in the university with 297/400 marks. Sharing this information, Prof Amita Thaman, Head of the English Department, credited the students and faculty members for this feat.

