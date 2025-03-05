campus notes

Devki Devi Jain Memorial College

Ludhiana: The annual athletics meet at Devki Devi Jain Memorial College for Women, Ludhiana, was held on Tuesday. Nand Kumar Jain, president, college managing committee, graced the occasion as the chief guest. The programme started with a lamp-lighting ceremony and an invocation to the almighty by reciting the ‘Namokar’ mantra which was followed by a floral tribute to behan Devki Devi to seek her blessings. The meet was declared open by the chief guest by releasing balloons. Dr Kuldeep Kaur, head, Department of Physical Education, presented the annual report, mentioning the special achievements of the students in sports at the state and national level. While addressing the students, Jain said that participation in sports played an important role in saving youth from mobile addiction. Along with physical and mental fitness, sports taught children important values of life like hardwork, discipline, perseverance and a never-give-up attitude, which are needed to succeed in life, he added.

SCD Government College

An alumni of the local SCD Government College took pride and congratulated Prof Dr Rajinder Jeet Hans Gill, who has been especially chosen by Punjab University, Chandigarh, to be honoured with the PU Ratna Award on its 72nd convocation on March 12. She is one of the several awardees. Speaking about her career Brij Bhushan Goyal, organising secretary, alumni association, and Dr Tara Singh Kamal said she had a phenomenal career path. She was born in Mohie village of Ludhiana in 1943. Her father was a government employee, so they moved a lot, owing to which she completed her schooling from several schools. She matriculated from District Board School, Gujjarwal, in Ludhiana. She graduated from Government College for Women at Ludhiana. Dr Rajinder Jeet was one among three students chosen to go to Ohio State University (OSU) along with Dr Bambah. She completed her PhD there in 1965 and then came back to join Panjab University, Chandigarh, as a professor of mathematics. Keeping in view her scholarly brilliance the university has decided to honour her with the PU Ratan Award on March12. Dr Rajinder has already received several national awards. She was the dean of university instruction at Panjab University, Chandigarh, in 2002-2004 as informed by the alumni association.

Arya College Girls Section

The Computer Science Department of Arya College Girls Section, Ludhiana, organised an awareness session on ‘E-Waste Management’ to educate students about the growing problem of electronic waste and its impact on the environment and human health. The session aimed to raise awareness about responsible e-waste disposal practices and promote sustainable solutions for managing electronic waste. The key speaker for the session was Surbhi, co-founder of Andee Steel International, and a project manager at NGO Pahal, who highlighted the importance of reducing e-waste generation through responsible consumption and extended product life. The speakers also discussed the role of government regulations and industry initiatives in promoting responsible e-waste management.

Nankana Sahib Public School

Students of Nankana Sahib Public School demonstrated exceptional academic talent by excelling in the prestigious national olympiad of mathematics and science. They secured top positions, not only at the school level but also in the highly competitive north zone rankings, showcasing their dedication and expertise in the subject. This remarkable accomplishment was a testament to their perseverance, hardwork, and deep understanding of mathematics and science. Their success brought great pride to the institution and serves as an inspiration for fellow students to strive for academic excellence. On the occasion, Principal S Hardip Singh Kahlon congratulated the students on their outstanding achievement and encouraged others to actively participate in upcoming events.

BCM Arya Model School

In a display of unity and commitment to a greener future, BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, in collaboration with the BCM Alumni Foundation, hosted the ‘2025 Walkathon’ on March 1, on the theme ‘Stride for Sustainability – Run Green! Live Green!’ The event championed environmental awareness and encouraged a healthier, more active lifestyle. The morning began with an assembly at SD Hall, where Principal Anuja Kaushal addressed the gathering, setting the tone for an energising day. Participants then engaged in a warm-up session. The flag-off was conducted by School Manager Captain V K Sayal, who emphasised the significance of an active lifestyle and environmental responsibility. The participants embarked on a well-planned route, starting from the school and passing through GTB Road Market, Lyallpur Sweets, Timmy Bakery, and Arya Samaj Mandir, before making their way back to the school. Along the route, refreshments were provided to keep the walkers energised.