Campus notes

Khalsa College for Women Ludhiana: A two-day book fair was organised by the library committee of Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana. The fair started with a morning prayer, wherein students were informed about the importance of books....
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:19 AM Mar 06, 2025 IST
Khalsa College for Women

Ludhiana: A two-day book fair was organised by the library committee of Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana. The fair started with a morning prayer, wherein students were informed about the importance of books. They were also encouraged to visit the book fair. Exhibitions related to various subjects was organised by different book sellers in the main hall of the college for two days. Principal Dr Kamaljit Grewal inaugurated the event. Addressing the students on the occasion, Principal Kamaljit Grewal highlighted the importance of the book fair, motivating students to enrich their knowledge through reading. Meanwhile, The Department of Computer Science organised ‘Boot up 2025’, in collaboration with Arena Animation and Numitech Solutions. The impetus behind the programme was to give a platform to students where they could exhibit their potential in a wide variety of events such as PowerPoint presentation, website, logo and poster designing, keyboard racing, techno puzzle, ad my stuff, reel making, doodles dash, techno nails, trap the bug and techno rangoli. The students participated in the events zealously and bagged many prizes. The winners were given awards and certificates.

Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology (

A special talk on the life and legacy of Dr Manmohan Singh, the former prime minister of India, was organised at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology (GGNIMT), Ghumar Mandi, Ludhiana. The event, which brought together a distinguished panel of speakers, was a tribute to Dr Singh's monumental contributions to India’s economic growth and his remarkable leadership during some of the country's most challenging times. The event commenced with a welcome address by Dr SP Singh, president of Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council and former Vice-Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar. Dr Singh highlighted the transformative steps taken by Dr Manmohan Singh throughout his career, focusing on the reforms that significantly contributed to India’s economic growth. He spoke about the pivotal role played by Dr Singh in shaping India’s financial landscape, particularly during the economic liberalisation era.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

