Campus Notes

PAMETI holds valedictory function

Advertisement

Ludhiana: A valedictory function of Certificate Course on Integrated Nutrient Management (CCINM) was held at Punjab Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (PAMETI) upon successful completion of 15-days course. Dr Bal Mukand Sharma, Chairman, Punjab State Food Commission, Punjab, was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr KB Singh, Director, PAMETI, in his welcome address, while sharing objectives of the certificate course, said the programme was meant for practising and new fertiliser dealers so that they could serve farming community in a better way as para-extension workers. He said, “A new venture as fertiliser dealers can be started after completion of this course.” Vandana, Deputy Director (Information Technology) and the Training Coordinator-CCINM, revealed that the programme was sponsored by National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India. She said this was the first short course on fertilisers dealers in Punjab which would play a vital role to enhance their routine working efficiency. Dr Baldev Singh Naurth, retired JDA (inputs) and Facilitator-CCINM shared his experience of the course and its importance in future as fertiliser dealers could provide more technical information to farmers about the right choice of fertilisers in crops, right quantity required at right time of application and right methods for increasing fertiliser use efficiency . Dr Bal Mukand Sharma distributed the certificates among successful participants.

Workshop for veterinary students

Advertisement

Ludhiana: The Centre for One Health, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research — Institute of Microbial Technology (CSIR-IMTECH), Chandigarh, and the organisation “Superheroes against Superbugs”, organised a two-day capacity-building workshop on farm biosecurity and antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The workshop, titled “Resisting AMR: One Farm at a Time”, was designed for postgraduate veterinary students to translate classroom knowledge into practical, field-based skills. A total of 22 students from various departments of GADVASU attended the workshop which was coordinated by Dr Pankaj Dhaka, Assistant Professor, Centre for One Health, and Kushi Goel from “Superheroes against Superbugs”. Vice-chancellor Dr JPS Gill commended the efforts of the organisers and collaborators, stating that such initiatives were crucial to translate theoretical knowledge into field-level solutions and foster future veterinary research leaders.