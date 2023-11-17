Campus notes: Annual alumni meet

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, organised its annual alumni meet. More than a 100 alumni attended the event, to revive the memory of their time spent at the college and reconnect with their alma mater. The meet was organised by the alumni association of the college under the guidance of Principal Pargat Singh Garcha and Prof Rachhpal Singh, working secretary of the alumni association of the college.

Tributes paid to martyr

Staff and students of Khalsa College for Women (Sidhwan Khurd) paid tribute to Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha by organising a programme on the occasion of his death anniversary. The students presented poems eulogising his courage and sacrifice. Principal Amandeep Kaur addressed the audience and spoke about Sarabha’s life and his unflinching determination at the tender age of 19, that served as an inspiration to other revolutionaries. A short video was shown to revive his memory.

Parent-teacher meet

Under the aegis of the internal quality assurance cell, a parent-teacher meet was organised at Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women (GNKCW), Model Town, Ludhiana, in the campus today. Parents were accorded a warm welcome by the GNKCW team members. During the meet, an open interaction was held with parents of students from different streams. Various student-oriented activities, including extra-curricular activities were discussed with the parents. Academic performance of students was shared by subject teachers. During this meet, Parents were also asked to fill online feedback forms. The event was organised under guidance of co-ordinator Manpreet Kaur and co-coordinator Dr Madhu Dhawan.

Environmental awareness initiative

A team comprising students from the mechanical engineering and computer science departments of CT University has made a Solar E-Bike. These students also took the initiative to visit different villages nearby, becoming ambassadors for environmental awareness. Through interactive sessions and demonstrations, they shared insights about the Solar E-Bike and emphasised the importance of environmental sustainability within local communities.

World Kindness Day celebrated

A Candle loses nothing by lighting another candle, similarly kindness never loses sheen when used to help others. Keeping this in mind, BCM Foundational Stage (Chandigarh Road) celebrated World Kindness Day. Students participated in poster-making, drawing earth, honeybees, etc. They also crafted superhero hands as a symbol of kindness. The students were also made aware of the different modes of transport in the country, as the World Public Transport Day was celebrated simultaneously. The students were asked to bring models of various transport systems and speak about them.