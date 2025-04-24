Campus notes: Baba Isher Singh School

Baba Isher Singh School observed Earth Day on Tuesday with activities aimed at raising environmental awareness. Students participated in tree plantation and poster-making events to highlight the importance of protecting the planet. Principal Rupali Kataria addressed the students, encouraging them to adopt eco-friendly habits in their daily lives. The event inspired students to take small yet meaningful steps toward a greener future.

Science College

The Department of English at Government Science College, Jagraon, joined the global celebration of English language day on Wednesday to promote the importance of the English language and its role in connecting people worldwide. The day which marks the birthday of William Shakespeare was a vibrant event for fostering linguistic awareness and appreciation for the language among students. Nidhi Mahajan, head of the department presented a PowerPoint presentation to enlighten the students about the importance of the day.

SCD Government College

A farewell ceremony was organised by the first-year postgraduate students of Hindi SCD Government College, Ludhiana, to bid adieu to the second-year postgraduate students. The programme commenced with a ceremonial lighting of the lamp and a rendition of the Saraswati Vandana. The chief guest for the event was Principal Gursharn Jit Singh Sandhu, and the special guest was Professor Mukesh Kumar Arora. Students enthralled the audience with their performances, which included modelling, dance, a quiz competition, songs, and poetry recitations etc. All office-bearers of the Hindi Literary Council were honoured with certificates.

Khalsa College for Women

The Department of Sciences at Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, bid a heartfelt farewell to the outgoing batch of 2022–2025 with a celebration, ‘Bon Voyage’, on Wednesday. The event was a lively blend of emotions, entertainment, and warm wishes as students, faculty, and staff gathered to celebrate the journey and achievements of the graduating class. The juniors put together a delightful cultural programme featuring energetic Bhangra performances, graceful Bollywood dance numbers, and melodious songs, creating an atmosphere filled with joy and fond memories. Their enthusiasm and efforts reflected their admiration and affection for their seniors. A highlight of the evening was the modelling round.

CT University

CT University celebrated World Book Day to promote literacy and a love for reading among underprivileged communities. A book donation drive was launched, inviting students, faculty and staff to donate books and share the joy of reading with those in need. To make this initiative a success, students were engaged in an exciting activity where they got to choose books for donation. This not only helped them develop a sense of social responsibility, but also instilled in them the value of sharing knowledge.

Green Land Convent School

Green Land Convent Cambridge School, New Subhash Nagar, Basti Jodhewal, Ludhiana, celebrated World Earth Day to spread awareness about environmental conservation. The celebration was themed 'Heal the Earth, Heal our Future' and focused on nurturing eco-consciousness and climate responsibility in young learners through creative, thoughtful and action-oriented activities. Adding to the significance of the day, the school actively joined the 'Cambridge Climate Action Movement', launched by Cambridge International. As part of this initiative, students planted seeds and saplings as symbols of hope and commitment to a greener planet. They also created short videos and messages answering the question: "Why do you think tackling climate change is important?" These powerful reflections were shared on social media platforms to raise awareness and inspire others. This initiative combined environmental action with student voice, empowering learners to take a stand and be part of the global climate solution. The school campus was beautifully decorated with eco-crafts and handmade slogans created by the students.

HVM Global School

HVM Global School, Sector 32, celebrated World Book Day with a host of literary activities that aimed to ignite a love for reading among students. The day served as a gentle reminder of the magic that lies within the pages of a book and the knowledge it brings. Students engaged in a book reading activity, where they read aloud from age-appropriate storybooks. Senior students spoke about their favourite books and quoted memorable lines from these. To encourage and appreciate their efforts, certificates were awarded to the winners from each group, motivating others to continue their literary journey with excitement and commitment. Principal Pragati Kapoor said: “Books are our best companions, our silent teachers. When children read, they not only learn language but also values, empathy, and imagination.”

Guru Nanak International Public School

Earth Day was celebrated at Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, on Tuesday. As per the CBSE's guidelines, various activities were organised wherein students of the primary wing delivered a speech on the significance of the day. They also prepared head gears using chart paper and wore them on their heads throughout the day to create awareness. Students of the middle wing made posters on the theme 'How to conserve Mother Earth' and stop the use of plastics. They decorated their classrooms with colourful posters to create awareness.

Shri Ram Universal School

The Shri Ram Universal School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, celebrated World Book Day with the spirit of storytelling and creativity with its much-awaited 'Literary Fest 2.0', held on campus with great enthusiasm and vibrant participation from students of all grades. The day was a celebration of language, imagination, and performance, as children brought to life beloved characters from timeless fairy tales and classic literature. From the fierce courage of Matilda to the whimsical world of The Wizard of Oz, and the enchanting tale of Beauty and the Beast, each performance captivated the audience. Students also showcased their critical thinking through an engaging 'Literary Parliament', where ideas met expression in powerful oratory and debate. A proud highlight of the event was the official launch of 'Tales Casket 2.0', a book written entirely by the students.