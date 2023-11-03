Campus notes: Career guidance session

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana organised an interactive career counselling session for the students of classes XI and XII. The seminar was conducted by joint director of law admissions of Jindal Global Law School at O P Jindal Global University Abhay Ojha. He provided invaluable insights into prospective careers in the field of law, along with guidance regarding various law entrance examinations. Co-ordinator for Commerce Dept Damanjit Kaur said the objective of the session was to suggest career options in the legal field to the students. The resource team offered information that could help shape the future pursuits of law aspirants.

Punjabi declamation contest

Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park organised a Punjabi declamation contest for the students of classes IX to XII. Around 20 students participated in the contest and exhibited their oratory skills. There were multiple topics that the students decided to deliver on, such as spiritualism, environment, old age people, bad habits, decline in rich culture and traditions, etc. All the participants put their best foot forward. Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich congratulated the winners and the teachers who helped them prepare. She said such events help in fulfilling the school’s commitment to holistic education and student development. Reetika and Akshpreet Singh shared first position, both Ravneet Singh and Jasmine Kaur succeeded in securing second position. The third position was shared between Harmanpreet Kaur and Gurvir Singh Sandhu, Sukhmanpreet Kaur was awarded the consolation prize.

Student wins bronze in wrestling

Muskan Gill a student of BAI of Khalsa College for Women, Sidhwan Khurd won the bronze medal in the Panjab University Chandigarh Inter-College Wrestling Free-Style Tournament. Gill continued her winning spree as she had earlier won the gold medal at the district-level tournament held at Khanna and the silver medal at the state-level tournament held in Bathinda. Principal Amandeep Kaur congratulated the player.

Vigilance Awareness week observed

Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana is observing Vigilance Awareness Week- 2023 from October 30 to November 5. The week includes competitions and sensitisation programmes to discipline young minds against corruption. Dr Nerotma Sharma and Dr Tripta are the organisers of the event. During this week students of the college will participate in various activities like essay-writing competition, debate competition, poster-making and slogan-writing competition among others.