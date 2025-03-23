Campus notes: DCM YES School

DCM YES School organised ‘Dinomite Carnival’ and ‘Panache’ – the family fashion fiesta, bringing together families for a day filled with excitement, learning, and celebration. The event featured an exciting AI/VR gaming zone, a start-up exhibition, a Scholastic book fair, and a variety of interactive games. There was also a healthy baby contest, a fancy dress competition and a ‘Mom & Me’ fashion fiesta. A distinguished panel of judges, including Pallavi Narula, Sonia Chhabra, Deepanshi Narula, and Sanya Kukreja, evaluated the fashion segments. The school also felicitated Ludhiana’s young achievers for excellence in academics, sports, social work, IT, and innovation. Dr Anirudh Gupta, CEO of DCM Group of Schools, applauded the event, stating, “DCM YES continues to foster innovation and holistic learning beyond classrooms. Events like these ignite curiosity, confidence, and creativity in students, preparing them for a dynamic future. “Principal Meenu Chopra said, “With exams over, what better way for children to rejuvenate than to immerse themselves in fun and creativity? This event truly captured the spirit of learning through enjoyment.”

Green Land Convent School

Green Land Convent School, New Subhash Nagar, Basti Jodhewal, Ludhiana, observed Shaheed Diwas with deep reverence, paying homage to the great revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, who sacrificed their lives for the nation. March 23 marks the martyrdom of these brave souls, who were hanged by the British government in 1931 for their unwavering fight against colonial rule. The commemoration began with a solemn floral tribute to the martyrs by Principal Jyoti Sachdev Pujara, along with the students and staff. A two-minute silence was observed to honour their supreme sacrifice and undying spirit of patriotism. To enlighten students about their revolutionary journey, an informative PowerPoint presentation was conducted, highlighting their fearless resistance against British oppression, their belief in justice and equality, and their vision for an independent India. Their powerful slogans, such as “Inquilab Zindabad”, continue to resonate in the hearts of every Indian. Chairman of the chain of Green Land Schools, Rajesh Rudhra, underscored the importance of remembering the sacrifices of such young revolutionaries. He urged students to imbibe their values of courage, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to justice. The event concluded with a collective pledge to uphold the ideals of patriotism, justice, and dedication to the nation. tns