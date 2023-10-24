Campus notes: Founder's day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Five Educational Institutions of Sidhwan, running under the leadership of Shri Guru Hargobind Ujagar Hari Trust, Sidhwan Khurd, namely — Khalsa College for Women, G H G Harparkash College of Education for Women, G H G Institute of Law, Guru Hargobind Senior Secondary Public School and Sikh Girls Senior Secondary School jointly celebrated their Founder’s Day. On this occasion, all the educational institutions jointly organised Sri Sahaj Path of the divine verses of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. The students also recited Shabads. At the end, a prayer of thanks was offered. Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema was the chief guest on the occasion.

Freshers’ party

A fresher’s extravaganza was organised at Gulzar Group of Institutes. The programme witnessed multiple performances from students covering musical and dance fiestas. Chairman Gurchran Singh, executive director Gurikirat Singh & campus director Honey Sharma greeted the new Students and extended a warm welcome. Keshav Rana and Palak were crowned Mr and Ms Fresher respectively. Rishi was declared Mr Handsome while Aditi walked away with the title of Ms beautiful.

Dasehra celebrations

The auspicious festival of Dasehra was celebrated with immense spirit and devotion at BVM (USN). The students were apprised with the significance of the day, symbolising the victory of righteousness over evil through the timeless lesson that truth, integrity, and virtue will always prevail, even in the face of adversity. Principal Ranju Mangal said Dasehra reinforces the importance of honesty, compassion, and standing up for what is right.

