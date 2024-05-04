 Campus notes: GHG Institute of Law, Sidhwan Khurd : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Campus notes: GHG Institute of Law, Sidhwan Khurd

Campus notes: GHG Institute of Law, Sidhwan Khurd

Campus notes: GHG Institute of Law, Sidhwan Khurd


Tribune News Service

Students of BA LLB 1st semester have brought laurels to the institution by securing first and second positions among the top five university positions in the results declared by Panjab University, Chandigarh. The officiating principal of the college, Dr Shweta Dhand, said Pranika Jain secured the first position in the university with 505/600 and Tanishka Dhawan secured the second position in the university with 498/600. The president of SGHGU Hari Trust, Sidhwan Khurd Birindar Singh Sidhu, the manager, Dr GS Grewal, and the principal congratulated the students, their parents, and the faculty members for this achievement. They also urged students to keep challenging themselves so that they could become successful.

CT University

The university’s Department of Student Welfare collaborated with the PIMS Medical and Education Charitable Society to organise a blood donation camp. Officials said during the blood donation camp, over 100 students and faculty members donated blood. A contingent of 15 members, comprising doctors and technicians, contributed to the camp. Students at the camp were counselled on the safety and significance of blood donation in society. The director of the Department of Student Welfare, Davinder, highlighted the importance of blood donation, emphasising its potential to save lives. He urged students to donate blood to safeguard their lives.

Ramgarhia Girls College

Prof Jyoti Verma took charge as the principal of Ramgarhia Girls College today. The management and faculty of the college welcomed Prof Verma, Head of the Department of Maths, as the officiating principal of the college. Ranjodh Singh, President, and Gurcharan Singh Lotey, Secretary of Ramgarhia Educational Council, congratulated her. TNS

School notes
Nankana Sahib Public School

Showcasing their true learning, students of the school performed an activity related to Parliament House in the morning assembly. They enacted a skit reflecting “How a bill is passed in the Indian Parliament.” The students played the roles of President, Vice-President, MPs and Ministers. Through appropriate dialogue, they expressed how a bill passes through different stages in the House and then becomes law. Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich applauded the efforts of the students and urged them to continue learning through such activities.

Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public

The students of the inclusive wing of the school embarked on an immersive voyage to the heart of a grain market. As the pulse of demand quickens in the realm of food supply, so too does the abundance of crops, resulting in a kaleidoscope of grains nestled within warehouse walls. Amidst the lively exchanges between farmers and buyers, students gleaned firsthand insights into the art of selling what one sows on a canvas stretched wide for all to behold.

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road

An inter-class English extempore competition was organised for the students of Class IX at the school. The event was organised to foster the spirit of learning and competition among students. Thirty shortlisted students spellbound the audience with their speeches. It was praiseworthy that the participants expressed their viewpoints thoroughly within the limited time. Principal Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar stressed the importance of public speaking skills in today’s competitive world. She appreciated the efforts of the students and congratulated all the position holders for exhibiting exceptional talent.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panjab University Chandigarh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

2
Punjab

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public

3
Trending

Video: Kim Jong Un picks 25 pretty virgin Korean girls every year for his ‘pleasure squad’: Report

4
India

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

5
Delhi

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

6
Punjab

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

7
Punjab

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

8
World

Chilling video shows Kazakhstani politician 'beating his wife to death'

9
India

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

10
India

Couple alleges daughter died after taking Covishield, to go to court against AstraZeneca

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM Modi

Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

After molestation charge, West Bengal Guv says expect more

After molestation charge, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says expect more

May consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on account of poll, says SC

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on account of poll, says Supreme Court


Cities

View All

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Immigration officials nab Kurukshetra man wanted by Delhi cops at Amritsar airport

Tarn Taran: Man found dead; kin allege murder, police say he was electrocuted

Akali Dal's Virsa Singh Valtoha invites Team Amritpal for open debate

4 kg crystal meth, 1 kg heroin seized from Amritsar peddler

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Never lost hope, prayers answered: Victim’s father

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested with 774 grams of heroin

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Haryana student jumps to death at varsity hostel

5 of snatchers’ gang land in police net

Despite Balbir Singh Seechewal’s ‘green manifesto’, environment not a burning issue in Punjab

Divyangs, elderly persons urged to use Sakhsham app for poll-related facilities

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

Common admission portal total failure, says aided colleges’ body

Tragedy averted as truck overturns at flyover

Thieves strike at six shops in Khanna, Machhiwara

20 booked for robbing farmer of wheat-laden tractor-trailer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib