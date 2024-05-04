Campus notes: GHG Institute of Law, Sidhwan Khurd

Tribune News Service

Students of BA LLB 1st semester have brought laurels to the institution by securing first and second positions among the top five university positions in the results declared by Panjab University, Chandigarh. The officiating principal of the college, Dr Shweta Dhand, said Pranika Jain secured the first position in the university with 505/600 and Tanishka Dhawan secured the second position in the university with 498/600. The president of SGHGU Hari Trust, Sidhwan Khurd Birindar Singh Sidhu, the manager, Dr GS Grewal, and the principal congratulated the students, their parents, and the faculty members for this achievement. They also urged students to keep challenging themselves so that they could become successful.

CT University

The university’s Department of Student Welfare collaborated with the PIMS Medical and Education Charitable Society to organise a blood donation camp. Officials said during the blood donation camp, over 100 students and faculty members donated blood. A contingent of 15 members, comprising doctors and technicians, contributed to the camp. Students at the camp were counselled on the safety and significance of blood donation in society. The director of the Department of Student Welfare, Davinder, highlighted the importance of blood donation, emphasising its potential to save lives. He urged students to donate blood to safeguard their lives.

Ramgarhia Girls College

Prof Jyoti Verma took charge as the principal of Ramgarhia Girls College today. The management and faculty of the college welcomed Prof Verma, Head of the Department of Maths, as the officiating principal of the college. Ranjodh Singh, President, and Gurcharan Singh Lotey, Secretary of Ramgarhia Educational Council, congratulated her. TNS

School notes

Nankana Sahib Public School

Showcasing their true learning, students of the school performed an activity related to Parliament House in the morning assembly. They enacted a skit reflecting “How a bill is passed in the Indian Parliament.” The students played the roles of President, Vice-President, MPs and Ministers. Through appropriate dialogue, they expressed how a bill passes through different stages in the House and then becomes law. Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich applauded the efforts of the students and urged them to continue learning through such activities.

Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public

The students of the inclusive wing of the school embarked on an immersive voyage to the heart of a grain market. As the pulse of demand quickens in the realm of food supply, so too does the abundance of crops, resulting in a kaleidoscope of grains nestled within warehouse walls. Amidst the lively exchanges between farmers and buyers, students gleaned firsthand insights into the art of selling what one sows on a canvas stretched wide for all to behold.

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road

An inter-class English extempore competition was organised for the students of Class IX at the school. The event was organised to foster the spirit of learning and competition among students. Thirty shortlisted students spellbound the audience with their speeches. It was praiseworthy that the participants expressed their viewpoints thoroughly within the limited time. Principal Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar stressed the importance of public speaking skills in today’s competitive world. She appreciated the efforts of the students and congratulated all the position holders for exhibiting exceptional talent.

