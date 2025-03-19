Campus notes: GHG Institute of Law

The students of GHG Institute of Law, Sidhwan Khurd, Ludhiana, brought laurels to the institution by bagging top positions in the Panjab University examinations. Students of BA LLB Semester IX secured five positions among the top five university positions. Jugraj Kaur secured 418/500 marks, ranking first in the university. Sargam Bansal and Arshjot Kaur secured 411/500 marks each, coming second, while Harmanpreet Kaur and Sukhmanjot Kaur secured 409/500 marks each, standing fourth in the university. Birindar Singh Sidhu, president, SGHGU Hari Trust, Sidhwan Khurd; Pritam Singh Johal, secretary, SGHGU Hari Trust; Dr GSGrewal, manager, SGHGU Hari Trust; and Dr Shweta Dhand, officiating principal of GHG Institute of Law, congratulated the students, their parents and faculty members on the achievement. They also encouraged the students to challenge their own limits to become more successful.

Kamla Lohtia SD College

An extension lecture on ‘AI and its implications in commerce and business’ was organised at Kamla Lohtia SD College, Ludhiana, by the PG Department of Commerce and Management. The resource person for the event was Prof Sushil Kalyani from the School of Business at UPES, Dehradun. He was accompanied by Sumit Wason, assistant director of UPES. During his lecture, he focused on the relevance of artificial intelligence in various areas of commerce and business, including finance, accounting, marketing, cybersecurity, HR, logistics and e-commerce. He illustrated the uses of AI in finance through the use of PayPal, chatbots for quick and automated working and in the field of accounting in the form of audit automation. He concluded his talk by addressing myths about AI as an employment curtailer. He said it would create new kinds of jobs in the times to come.

Khalsa College for Women

Eco Club of Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, celebrated Global Recycling Day in collaboration with Switch for Change Organisation to create awareness about recycling items such as tyres, plastic bottles, bottle caps, wooden logs, etc. The event organisers urged everyone to rethink their consumption patterns and adopt responsible waste disposal habits. By integrating the 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle) principle into one’s life, people could collectively reduce landfill waste, save energy, and protect the planet for future generations. Every year on March 18, the world comes together to observe Global Recycling Day, a crucial initiative dedicated to promoting recycling as a key part of a sustainable future. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of treating waste as a valuable resource and encourages individuals, businesses, and governments to take action towards a circular economy. This year’s theme, ‘Recycling Heroes’, recognises individuals, communities, and organisations that have made significant contributions to recycling efforts worldwide. With climate change and environmental degradation posing increasing challenges, recycling plays a vital role in reducing waste, conserving natural resources, and cutting down carbon emissions.

BCM College of Education

Zest among the students and staff marked the 24th Annual Sports Meet at BCM College of Education, Ludhiana. Principal Dr Monika Dua welcomed Dr Nirmal Jaura Director, Students’ Welfare, PAU, as the chief guest for the event, Gaurav Munjal, president college managing committee, Gurdeep Singh, DOC Bharat Scouts and Guides, Punjab, and Dr Prem Kumar, secretary, college managing committee. Students of the college displayed their athletics skills in 100-m, 200-m and 400-m races. Other events included shot put, long jump, discus throw, three-legged race, sack race, lemon race, slow bike race, chatti race etc. Gaurav Munjal motivated the BCMites to infuse in themselves the ethos of sportsmanship, dedication, truthfulness and “try till the sun sets” to achieve the heights of glory in sports. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jaura highlighted that sports meets instilled passion, patience and self-belief among students and such values were imperative for being successful in any arena of life. Gurdeep Singh, being an alumnus of the college, credited his success to the exposure he received at the College. Rohit was declared the best athlete among boys and Neha among girls. Venus was declared the Best House.

Harvest International School

Jassowal: Harvest International School and Harvest Tennis Academy’s exceptional student-athlete Ranjhana Sangram was selected for the Indian team selection camp for the Junior Billie Jean King Cup A/O Final Qualifying Event 2025. The camp will be organised at the DLTA Tennis Stadium, New Delhi, from March 31 to April 3, while the final event is scheduled to be held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, from May 12 to 17. Currently ranked No. 3 in India in the girls under-16 category, Ranjhana has consistently demonstrated outstanding performances on the domestic tennis circuit. Her dedication, perseverance, and unwavering passion for the sport have played a crucial role in securing this significant opportunity. A student of Class IX, Ranjhana was congratulated by Gurdeep Singh and Sandeep Singh, vice president and director, respectively, of Harvest Campus; Jay Sharma, Principal, Harvest International School and Pardeep Kumar, chief coach, Harvest Tennis Academy.