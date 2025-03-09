Campus notes: GHG Khalsa College

A two-day national-level seminar, sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), successfully concluded at GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, Ludhiana, on March 8. The seminar themed ‘A New Dawn for Indian Higher Education: Embracing the Paradigm Shift’ witnessed a gathering of scholars, educators, and resource persons from across the country to deliberate upon the evolving landscape of Indian higher education and the imperative need for reform in the face of new challenges and opportunities. The sessions explored a range of issues, including the globalisation of Indian higher education, the transformation of single-stream colleges into multidisciplinary institutions: challenges and opportunities and employability-driven curriculum redesign etc.

DAV Public School

DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, celebrated International Women’s Day with great fervour, paying tribute to the extraordinary women who play vital roles in the school and society. The event was a memorable occasion, marked by joy, unity, and a profound appreciation for the resilience and contributions of women. The main highlights included poetry recitations that honoured the beauty and resilience of womanhood. A dental check-up camp was organised for the female staff members.

DAV Public School

The staff of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, celebrated International Women’s Day on campus with full zeal and enthusiasm. The female staff attended an eye-opening session on cervical cancer by Dr Gursimran Kaur, renowned gynaecologist from Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana. Dr Gursimran motivated teachers to be physically and mentally fit. She urged all the teachers to encourage parents to get their girl children vaccinated against cervical cancer.

Spring Dale Public School

Spring Dale Public School celebrated International Women’s Day with great enthusiasm, recognising the invaluable contributions of women in shaping society. The event was graced by chairperson Avinash Kaur Walia, who was warmly honoured by the staff. As a mark of respect and admiration, the staff presented a bouquet to Walia, expressing gratitude for her inspiring leadership and unwavering dedication.

BCM Arya Model Sr Sec School

A panel discussion, ‘Empowering change: A global perspective on women’s rights and empowerment’, was held at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School here on Saturday. Bringing diverse expertise to the discussion, the panellists provided multifaceted perspectives on women’s rights and empowerment. Hashima Bakoo, nutritionist and yoga guide, emphasised the importance of women’s health and well-being in achieving self-sufficiency. Prabhjot Kaur, senior manager and branch head, SBI, highlighted the significance of economic independence in fostering confidence and security. Prof Anshul Choudhary from CMC Dental College reflected on the evolving role of women in academia and healthcare. Prof Paramjit Kaur from PAU shed light on health challenges faced by women.

Kamla Lohtia SD College

International Women’s Day was celebrated at Kamla Lohtia SD College, Ludhiana. On this occasion an extension lecture on ‘Women Empowerment’ was organised. Highlighting the significant contribution of women at home and on the work front and society, Davinder Singh, assistant branch manager (sales), and Satish Kumar, a devlopment officer from LIC, Ludhiana, apprised the girl students about part time job opportunities available at the LIC. TNS