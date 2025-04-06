DT
Campus notes: Gulzar Group of Institutes

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:20 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
Gulzar Group of Institutes, Khanna, organised a two-day annual national technology festival ‘Robomania’. Students from all departments displayed their technical and management skills with an array of projects, including LAN gaming, circuit design, autoCAD, arena challenge, X-ray positioning game, coding and cooking competitions etc. Walk the sale, biz-quiz, calligraphy, creative writing, best out of waste, poster-making , ad-mad show, extempore and just a minute events were also organised.

Kamla Lohtia SD College

An inter-class declamation contest was organised at Kamla Lohtia SD College, Ludhiana, by the Department of Hindi. The topics in the contest included ‘atam nirbhar bharat’, ‘jeevan mein shiksha ka mahatav’, ‘aadhunik yug mein social media ka badta chalan’ and ‘sahitya aur samaj’. Fifteen students from different streams participated in the contest and expressed their thoughts eloquently. Abhishek of BA II and Kashish Bassi of B Com I were declared first and second, respectively, while Hanisha and Shiksha Tiwari of BA I were declared third. Harshita and Ranjeet of BA I won the consolation prize.

Arya College Girls Section

The home science department of Arya College Girls Section celebrated the Navratri festival. The programme included a series of presentations, including kanjak pujan and religious songs. All the students and staff members performed kanjak pujan, which was followed by maa Durga’s aarti. Appreciating the efforts of the organisers, ACMC secretary Dr SM Sharma said kanjak pujan was symbolic of nari shakti. Principal Suksham Ahluwalia said the programme gave students an opportunity to connect with their roots.

Govind National College

Mumtaz, a student of Govind National College, Narangwal, has won a gold medal in the inter-university fencing competition under the Khelo India campaign in Uttarakhand. The player has also been selected for the world university after performing well in the fencing trials at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

MGM Public School

MGM Public School buzzled with excitement as it opened its doors to students for the very first day of the new academic year. The school, known for its commitment to holistic education, hosted a special welcome ceremony for both new and returning students, creating a vibrant and engaging atmosphere, ensuring a positive start to their educational journey. A variety of activities, including a welcome song, creative workshops and interactive games were organised to help students feel comfortable and excited about beginning their learning journey. Principal Ranjana Kaushal addressed the students, emphasising the importance of education and discipline.

Police DAV Public School

Police DAV Public School, Police Line, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, organised a seminar ‘Healthy Children, Happy Children’. It was conducted for 300 students, emphasising the significance of a healthy diet. The importance of consuming seasonal fruits and vegetables was stressed, and students were encouraged to incorporate salads into their meals to increase fibre intake. The seminar also highlighted the importance of avoiding junk food and opting for well-balanced meals. By adopting a healthy lifestyle, children can reduce their risk of developing serious diseases like obesity and asthma. Principal Dr Anu Verma emphasised the need to adopt healthy eating habits for a bright future.

