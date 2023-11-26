Campus notes: Gurpurb celebrations

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: CT University celebrated the Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev ji with reverence and enthusiasm. The management, faculty and students came together to pay homage to Guru Nanak Dev through a series of activities. A bhog of Shri Akhand Path Sahib was organised. Students and faculty paid their respects with soulful recitation of shabads, expressing deep admiration for the Guru and his teachings.

Ncc day celebrations

Under the aegis of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, the NCC Wing of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Model Town, celebrated National Cadets Corps Day on the college campus today. On this occasion, cadets along with Principal Dr Maneeta Kahlon and Associate NCC Officer Lt Sukhjit Kaur pledged to preserve national unity, promote religious harmony and development of the community as a whole. The cadets also paid tribute to the brave martyrs who have laid down their lives in service of the country.

Annual convocation

Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, organised its annual convocation ceremony for the 2023 and 2022 batches on Friday and Saturday. The ceremony began with a convocation address by chief guest Dr Susheel Mittal, vice-chancellor, IK Gujral, Punjab Technical University. He congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to strengthen their networking and communication abilities, develop relevant skills, think like entrepreneurs and develop leadership qualities.

Constitution day observed

The Indian Constitution Day was celebrated by NSS units in association with Social Sciences Department of KCW, Sidhwan Khurd. Students participated in the quiz organised by the state government at mygov.in and received e-certificates. A documentary on the Constitution of India was shown to the students in order to help them appreciate its history and importance. Prof Karamdeep Kaur read out the Preamble of the Constitution and took an oath, along with the students and staff, to adhere to the Constitution.

Annual Day Function

As many as 300 students of various wings of Guru Harkrishan Public Senior Secondary School were felicitated during the annual day function that was held on the school campus at Phallewal village. Event convenor Daljit Kaur said that a cultural programme was held on occasion, and around 500 students participated in it. Social evils including illiteracy, drug abuse and brain-drain were highlighted through plays, skits, choreographies and folk songs, which were appreciated by the audience.