Campus notes: Inter-school competition

Student perform during “Pratibha-2023”. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology for Women organised an inter-school competition “Pratibha-2023”. Industrialist Gaurav Sehgal was the chief guest for the event. Various schools of the area participated in a multitude of events. Dr Harpreet Kaur congratulated the winners and thanked everybody for their active participation in the competition. In rangoli-making, Jashanpreet of RS Model School won the first prize, Kanchan of the same school stood second and Aarti of NM Jain Girls School stood third while Navleen of GNPS Sarabha Nagar got the consolation prize. In face painting, Harshita from BCM Basant Avenue won the top spot, Aanyaa from BVM Kitchlu Nagar bagged second prize, Diya from Bal Bharti Public School secured the third position and Gurpreet from RS Model School got the consolation prize.

Red Ribbon Week

The red ribbon club of Khalsa College for Women, Sidhwan Khurd is observing the annual “Red Ribbon Week” from 23 to 31 October. On this occasion, Gurjeet Singh presented a PPT on the history and importance of “Red Ribbon Week.” Guest of Honour Dr Rameshinder Singh delivered a lecture to apprise students of the evils of drug abuse. A poster-making and slogan-writing competition based on the theme of ‘Drug Menace’ and ‘Blood Donation’ were organised. Manpreet Kaur (M Com II) bagged the first position, Jasleen Kaur (BA BEd IV) was adjudged second, Mandeep Kaur (BA BEd IV) came third while the consolation prize went to Gagandeep Kaur (BA BEd I). The event was held under the guidance of principal Dr Amandeep Kaur.

CT university holds Hackathon

The School of Engineering and Technology, CT University organised a 24-hour non-stop Hackathon. The event attracted participation from 62 teams, representing various universities and colleges, including MNIT Allahabad, Manipal University Jaipur, Punjabi University Patiala, Khalsa College Ludhiana, Chitkara University, Lovely Professional University, DAVIET Jalandhar, Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, CT University and CT Group of Institutions at Shahpur and Maqsudan campuses. The chief guests for the inaugural ceremony were Dr Pardeep Kumar Sharma, Registrar at Mohan Dai Oswal Hospital, Ludhiana, and Solani Gulati.

Seminar to bolster use of local items

Under the aegis of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, the department of fashion designing and national service scheme unit of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Model Town, Ludhiana organised a seminar to raise awareness about khadi, handloom and other local products and to bolster the “Atam Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan”. The activity was conducted as a part of “Khadi Mahotsav” which is to be observed by University Grant Commission (UGC) from October 2 to October 31. Dr Shikha Bajaj, resource person, explained the making of khadi with the help of a video and promoted the use of khadi, handloom, handicraft and village industries. Teachers of the college pledged to use khadi products.

