Campus notes: Khalsa College for Women

Ludhiana: Students Bani and Shivani of Khalsa College for Women, Sidhwan Khurd won bronze medal in Panjab University Chandigarh Inter-College Boxing competition held recently at Dashmesh Girls College, Badal. College principal Dr Amandeep Kaur congratulated the players, encouraging them to continue working hard. She also appreciated the efforts of Dr Paramdeep Singh, assistant professor of Department of Physical Education for the achievement.
Spring Dale Public School
The 42nd annual prize distribution and cultural function “Motley-Hues of Love and Light” was celebrated in Spring Dale Public School. Former vice-chancellor of Guru Kashi University Neelam Grewal and Ludhiana DEO Dimple Madan were the chief guests and were welcomed by the school band. The function commenced with shabad gayan followed by a plethora of cultural events. The school magazine “Vaani” was also launched on the ocassion and the students who excelled in classes X and XII CBSE Board Examination were felicitated.
BCM Arya International School
Reet Garcha, a student of Class VII of BCM Arya International School clinched the 4th position in the Punjab State U-15 Open Girls Chess Championship. Her exceptional performance at the state level secured her a spot in the 39th National Sub-Junior Girls U-15 Chess Tournament, scheduled to take place in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, later this year. Principal Jasneev Seth expressed her pride in Reet’s achievements and extended her best wishes for the upcoming national championship.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...