Campus notes: Khalsa College for Women

Ludhiana: Students Bani and Shivani of Khalsa College for Women, Sidhwan Khurd won bronze medal in Panjab University Chandigarh Inter-College Boxing competition held recently at Dashmesh Girls College, Badal. College principal Dr Amandeep Kaur congratulated the players, encouraging them to continue working hard. She also appreciated the efforts of Dr Paramdeep Singh, assistant professor of Department of Physical Education for the achievement.

The 42nd annual prize distribution and cultural function “Motley-Hues of Love and Light” was celebrated in Spring Dale Public School. Former vice-chancellor of Guru Kashi University Neelam Grewal and Ludhiana DEO Dimple Madan were the chief guests and were welcomed by the school band. The function commenced with shabad gayan followed by a plethora of cultural events. The school magazine “Vaani” was also launched on the ocassion and the students who excelled in classes X and XII CBSE Board Examination were felicitated.

Reet Garcha, a student of Class VII of BCM Arya International School clinched the 4th position in the Punjab State U-15 Open Girls Chess Championship. Her exceptional performance at the state level secured her a spot in the 39th National Sub-Junior Girls U-15 Chess Tournament, scheduled to take place in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, later this year. Principal Jasneev Seth expressed her pride in Reet’s achievements and extended her best wishes for the upcoming national championship.

