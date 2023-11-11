 Campus notes: Lecture on conveyancing at PURC : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Campus notes: Lecture on conveyancing at PURC

Campus notes: Lecture on conveyancing at PURC

Campus notes: Lecture on conveyancing at PURC


Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The placement cell of the University Institute of Law, Panjab University Regional Centre (PURC), Ludhiana, organised a guest lecture on “Practical dimensions of conveyancing”. The lecture, delivered by advocate Sukhwinder Singh Rai, explained the nuances of conveyancing and its relation with other areas of law. He introduced the students to practical approaches on drafting, conveyancing, IPC, code of criminal procedure, constitution and their amalgamated working in courts. The event was coordinated by advocate Sunil Mittal and Sumanpreet Kaur. The legal aid committee, University Institute of Laws, PURC, also organised a guest lecture on “Free legal aid services: an assurance of legal support” to commemorate World Legal Service Day. The resource person for the event was advocate Govind Puri while Dr Aditi Sharma and Dr Nisha Jindal were the faculty coordinators.

Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College

Blending environmental awareness with community compassion, Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College celebrated a green Diwali. The festivities commenced after offering prayers at the college temple. The NSS and Youth Club demonstrated their commitment to social responsibility by visiting a slum, where they distributed clothes, eatables and candles, spreading a spirit of festive joy among the less privileged, embodying the spirit of Diwali. The Eco Club conducted activities to make students more eco-friendly. Diya Kashyap secured the first position in the poster-making competition while Nandini, Mehak, Rohit, Gun Gun and Sunny bagged the first prize in rangoli-making.

MALWA central COLLEGe

The Science Society and Peace Club of Malwa Central College of Education for Women celebrated World Science Day for peace and development. The programme began with BEd and MEd students reciting shabads. Muskan Oberoi introduced the theme ‘Trust in science’. Swati gave a presentation on the application of science in everyday life. Sakshi and Amisha recited poems on science and peace. Vrinda Saggar shared information on the contributions of different scientists towards peace and development. Vani highlighted the importance of world peace. A nukkad natak was presented by Avnish, Lavika, Gurleen, Harmeet, Shruti and Megha to showcase the importance of science in the development of society.

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road

The Diwali celebration held on November 10 at DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, was a vibrant and eco-friendly event. The day started with a ceremonial prayer followed by a cleanliness drive aimed at instilling a sense of responsibility in students, to encourage them to work for a healthy environment. Multiple activities were organised for the students, including eco-friendly candle, diya and rangoli-making. Classrooms were transformed into eco-friendly spaces as students participated in a classroom decoration competition. A two-day exhibition displaying handmade home decor items, fancy fabric designs, paintings on T-shirts and dupattas and jute bags was organised in the campus.

Spring Dale Public school

Diwali was celebrated with fervour at Spring Dale Public School. The campus was decorated with torans, light series, balloons, diyas and handmade artefacts. Students organised a rally and highlighted the problem of pollution and urged people in the neighbouring localities to observe a green and clean Diwali. The students displayed their creativity by creating captivating artefacts on the theme “Best out of waste”. An inter-house rangoli competition was conducted and saplings were planted by students.

#Panjab University Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab Punjab Govt vs Governor

Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills

2
World

Pakistani fisherman becomes millionaire overnight after selling rare fish

3
Diaspora

Sikh-American Jag Bains creates history with 'Big Brother' win

4
World Cup 2023

Bye-bye Pakistan, writes Virender Sehwag, gets slapped back over 'brand ambassador of gutka company'

5
Punjab

'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

6
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump during joyful stroll with Virat Kohli in Bengaluru; fans react

7
Punjab

NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused

8
Haryana

Sonepat youth guns down sister held for kidnapping

9
India

Nijjar killing: Blinken urges New Delhi to cooperate with Ottawa's probe; India flags concerns over pro-Khalistani activities in Canada

10
Himachal

Wintry conditions in Himachal as mercury plummets after fresh rain, snowfall

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead in gang war outside gas station in Canada

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

Harpreet Singh Uppal was a member of a gang known as Brother...

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the alleged liquo...

UK Sikh man gets 2-year-jail for attacking elderly neighbours in drunken stupor

UK Sikh man gets 2-year-jail for attacking elderly neighbours in drunken stupor

The court was told that the couple lived next door to Singh ...

Land-for-jobs 'scam': ED arrests 'associate' of Lalu Prasad's family

Land-for-jobs 'scam': ED arrests 'associate' of Lalu Prasad's family

Amit Katyal is detained by the agency and arrested after que...


Cities

View All

Despite ban, sale of harmful crackers goes unchecked

Despite ban, sale of harmful crackers goes unchecked

Green crackers won’t do, complete ban needed to check pollution, say experts

Rain brings respite from smog

Scarcity of balers hampers stubble disposal in district

SGPC urges Punjab Govt to release pending education grant

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

PGI sees rise in robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgeries

Air quality hits ‘very poor’ level

Man dies in 'cylinder' blast at Ambala Cantt

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Air quality a shade better with showers in Delhi

Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court

Odd-even scheme not to be taken up for now in Delhi

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

UK no longer preferred by asylum-seekers from Doaba

Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

20-kg poppy husk seized, 29 liquor boxes recovered from house in special operation

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Producing biochar from stubble: Punjab's loss, Bihar's gain

Waste Management-IV: 2 yrs on, waste-to-energy plant not set up for processing daily refuse

Rain disappoints roadside vendors selling festive wares

Two farm fire incidents, AQI remains poor

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

PRTC chief flags off two AC buses in city

After rain, Punjab logs just six farm fires

40 samples taken from sweets shops

SAD chief lashes out at state government