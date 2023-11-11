Campus notes: Lecture on conveyancing at PURC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The placement cell of the University Institute of Law, Panjab University Regional Centre (PURC), Ludhiana, organised a guest lecture on “Practical dimensions of conveyancing”. The lecture, delivered by advocate Sukhwinder Singh Rai, explained the nuances of conveyancing and its relation with other areas of law. He introduced the students to practical approaches on drafting, conveyancing, IPC, code of criminal procedure, constitution and their amalgamated working in courts. The event was coordinated by advocate Sunil Mittal and Sumanpreet Kaur. The legal aid committee, University Institute of Laws, PURC, also organised a guest lecture on “Free legal aid services: an assurance of legal support” to commemorate World Legal Service Day. The resource person for the event was advocate Govind Puri while Dr Aditi Sharma and Dr Nisha Jindal were the faculty coordinators.

Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College

Blending environmental awareness with community compassion, Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College celebrated a green Diwali. The festivities commenced after offering prayers at the college temple. The NSS and Youth Club demonstrated their commitment to social responsibility by visiting a slum, where they distributed clothes, eatables and candles, spreading a spirit of festive joy among the less privileged, embodying the spirit of Diwali. The Eco Club conducted activities to make students more eco-friendly. Diya Kashyap secured the first position in the poster-making competition while Nandini, Mehak, Rohit, Gun Gun and Sunny bagged the first prize in rangoli-making.

MALWA central COLLEGe

The Science Society and Peace Club of Malwa Central College of Education for Women celebrated World Science Day for peace and development. The programme began with BEd and MEd students reciting shabads. Muskan Oberoi introduced the theme ‘Trust in science’. Swati gave a presentation on the application of science in everyday life. Sakshi and Amisha recited poems on science and peace. Vrinda Saggar shared information on the contributions of different scientists towards peace and development. Vani highlighted the importance of world peace. A nukkad natak was presented by Avnish, Lavika, Gurleen, Harmeet, Shruti and Megha to showcase the importance of science in the development of society.

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road

The Diwali celebration held on November 10 at DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, was a vibrant and eco-friendly event. The day started with a ceremonial prayer followed by a cleanliness drive aimed at instilling a sense of responsibility in students, to encourage them to work for a healthy environment. Multiple activities were organised for the students, including eco-friendly candle, diya and rangoli-making. Classrooms were transformed into eco-friendly spaces as students participated in a classroom decoration competition. A two-day exhibition displaying handmade home decor items, fancy fabric designs, paintings on T-shirts and dupattas and jute bags was organised in the campus.

Spring Dale Public school

Diwali was celebrated with fervour at Spring Dale Public School. The campus was decorated with torans, light series, balloons, diyas and handmade artefacts. Students organised a rally and highlighted the problem of pollution and urged people in the neighbouring localities to observe a green and clean Diwali. The students displayed their creativity by creating captivating artefacts on the theme “Best out of waste”. An inter-house rangoli competition was conducted and saplings were planted by students.

#Panjab University Chandigarh