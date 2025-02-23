Campus notes: Saree Draping Workshop at GGNIMT

A Saree Draping Workshop was organised for aspiring fashionistas at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Management & Technology (GGNIMT). Prof Gurleen Kaur, Head of the Department of Fashion Design, conducted this session for female students from various departments such as Business Management, Computer Applications, Hotel Management, and Fashion Design. Over 50 students enthusiastically participated, learning a quick and easy saree draping technique through a live demonstration by Prof Gurleen. Participants were encouraged to explore both traditional and modern saree draping styles.

Investiture Ceremony

Shamrock Christian Sr Sec School held a dignified Investiture Ceremony where new office bearers were sworn in. The ceremony saw around 40 students, including the head boy, head girl, discipline in charge, sports captain, house prefects, vice prefects, and primary section prefects, taking their oaths. They were presented with badges by the principal. Head boy, Ansh Jangra, presented the acceptance speech on behalf of all the selected prefects, while head girl, Tavleen Kaur, acknowledged the leadership and spirit of previous prefects.

Expert Talk on Start-ups & MSMEs

Shri Aurbindo College of Commerce and Management (SACCM) organised an expert talk titled “Unlocking Business Potential: Startup and MSME Support Schemes” featuring CA Rajan Gupta, Deputy General Manager of the Small Industry Development Bank of India, Ludhiana. The session focused on the opportunities and challenges within the start-up ecosystem and the available support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Key topics such as idea validation, market research, business model development, and the legal requirements for registration were covered. The session also discussed intellectual property rights, tax benefits, compliance, and government support, inspiring many students to explore start-up ventures.