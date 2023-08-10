Campus notes: Students visit bio gas plant

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Students of DAV BRS Nagar visited the bio gas plant situated in Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) under the program 'Youth in Urban Governance' (YUG) organized by Municipal Corporation. The students got the chance to learn about the various procedures involved in generation of Biogas and the optimum temperature, pressure and pH conditions required .They also learnt about transfer processes and generation of electricity through Biogas. The visit helped the students to gain practical experience and gave them an exposure to the real world. Principal J.K. Sidhu in her address said that such educational trips must be planned in future also to equip the students with first-hand knowledge.

Tech fest at BCM Arya

The premises of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, was abuzz with excitement as the school hosted the much-anticipated event TECHMANTHAN 1.0 result declaration. The event was conducted seamlessly via Zoom app, showcasing the school's adaptability to the digital realm. It commenced with a mesmerising presentation, showcasing the highlights and snapshots of TECHMANTHAN 1.0. The audience was treated to a visual feast of creativity and innovation that had been the hallmark of the competition. Presence of the Principal Anuja Kaushal captured the attention of all and painted a vivid tapestry of the event ahead, infusing the atmosphere with a palpable sense of anticipation. Her words resonated with the attendees, emphasizing the significance of TECHMANTHAN 1.0 as a platform for nurturing young talents. The judges' insights and wisdom truly elevated the significance of the tech fest. Acknowledgments and expressions of gratitude flowed from various participating schools, underscoring the collaborative spirit that the fest had fostered amongst educational institutions. The presentation of achievements took center stage as glimpses of each event were showcased through a dynamic and engaging presentation. Anticipation hung in the air as the results were unveiled, revealing the exceptional talents who had outshone their peers in their respective events.

Room inaugurated at College

A common room for girls was inaugurated at Government College Machhiwara today. Principal Prof Deepak Chopra said Dr Neha Anand and Dr Deep Anand were the chief guests on the occasion. The programme started with shabad gayan by the students of the college. Principal Prof. Deepak Chopra delivered the welcome address to the worthy guests and also highlighted on the importance of this space in the life of students where the students could sit, rest and go for recreation with sports equipments like carrom board, table tennis and other indoor game facilities provided in the common room therein.