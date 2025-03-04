Campus notes: Workshop on digital marketing

Ludhiana: Arya College (girls section) organised a workshop on digital marketing for the students of BCom. The resource persons for this workshop were Ashish Jalota, director of Ansh Infotech; Srishti, digital marketing expert; and Nitasha, public relation coordinator and motivational speaker. They provided in-depth knowledge about digital marketing skills and how it helps in building stronger customer relationships and enhance brand awareness in the modern business world. They also told students how to effectively use different digital platforms. Principal Dr Suksham Ahluwalia emphasised that it is important to create awareness among students by arranging such workshops.

Nature fest organised

Ludhiana: The Eco Club of Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, organised a nature fest, celebrating the beauty and therapeutic features of nature while promoting dialogue on its conservation. The initiative was taken in collaboration with SOCH (Society for Conservation & Healing of Environment), wherein a workshop on Bonsai-making and dish gardening was conducted. Environmentalist and President of the organisation Dr Balwinder Singh Lakhewali, along with environmental horticulturist and secretary of SOCH Dr Brij Mohan Bhardwaj graced the event. Best out of waste and poster making competitions were also organised.

Advertisement

Session on Citizen Feedback Form

Ludhiana: BCM College of Education organised a session in collaboration with Ludhiana MC to get citizen feedback form filled under the Swachh Sarvekshan Programme 2024. Anju Bala, community facilitator, Ludhiana MC, coordinated the event by assisting students in filling the feedback form through a vote for city web link. An online questionnaire consisting of 10 questions related to waste management, cleanliness of public places and efficient functioning of the Municipal Corporation was filled by faculty and students of the college. TNS