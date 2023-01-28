Camy Jain stars in team's victory

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 27

A fine all-round performance by Camy Jain ( 3 for 14 and 27 runs off 15 balls) enabled C Mohan Crease Masters XI overpower V Jain Fraggers XI by 25 runs in the ongoing 4th RJPL Rasham Cricket League being organised by Jain and Aggarwal Welfare Society at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here on Friday.

C Mohan Crease Masters scored 141 runs after losing six wickets in which Karan Singla was the highest scorer who made 44 runs off 17 balls while Monu contributed 37 runs. In reply, V Jain Fraggers could make 116 runs after losing six wickets.

The match, played between SM Hero XI and Goyum Rising Stars, turned out to be a low scoring one in which the former emerged victorious easily by nine wickets.

Goyum Rising Stars’ innings folded at 76 runs in 9.5 overs with only Arhum Jain putting up some resistence. He made 37 runs off 19 deliveries. SM Hero XI achieved the target in nine overs with nine wickets in hand. Adit Jain chipped in with 49 runs.