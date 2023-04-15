Can begin harvest of wheat sown early, PAU experts advise farmers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 14

The weather is expected to remain dry in the state in the coming days. Experts from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have advised farmers to begin the harvest of the wheat sown early and start the threshing of mustard, taking advantage of the clear weather in the next few days.

An advisory issued to farmers said that they should be ready for the sowing of recommended varieties/hybrids of cotton, including Bt Cotton or desi cotton. Growers have been advised to sow seeds in polythene bags to fill gaps in cotton.

“Farmers must sow the crop during morning and evening hours,” said an expert. To get maximum yield, they have been advised to harvest cucurbits and other vegetables like tomato, chilli, brinjal and okra at regular intervals.

Fruit drop has also been increasing with a rise in temperature. To avoid it, farmers have been advised to continuously keep the soil moist in peach and plum orchards.

To manage powdery mildew in mango, farmers have been asked to spray a solution of 1 ml of Contaf per litre of water. Second split of inorganic fertilizers may be added to fruit crops as per recommendations.

Farmers should regularly remove the suckers arising from the root-stock portion of newly-planted fruit plants. PAU experts also said that newly-bought animals should be kept separate from others to enable timely identification of diseased animals in case a contagious disease spreads in an area.