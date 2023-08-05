Canada's Consul General meets PAU VC

Ludhiana, August 4
In an effort to strengthen bilateral ties and explore collaborative opportunities, Patrick Hebert, the Consul General of Canada in Chandigarh, met with Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University, and other university officers.
Gosal spoke about PAU’s contribution to the agricultural sector, particularly as the architect of the Green Revolution. He highlighted the university’s leadership in areas such as conservation agriculture, apiculture, and farm mechanisation. He said that the university sought partners who cherish similar ideals and appreciate dynamism in a relationship.
Regarding linkages with Canadian universities, the VC informed the Consul General about the ongoing dialogue with the University of Saskatchewan, McGill University and the University of Guelph. He also listed many well-decorated alumni of the varsity including Dr Hargundeep Saini, McGill University’s 18th Principal and Vice-Chancellor.
During the meeting, Hebert underscored Canada’s interest in collaborating with PAU to address various challenges faced by the agricultural sector. The discussion encompassed topics like skill development, crop residue disposal, carbon credits and reducing greenhouse emissions.
