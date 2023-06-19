Cancel 3rd party GPA, engineers' body urges govt

Kuldip Bhatia
Ludhiana, June 18
The Council of Engineers (CoE) has urged the Punjab government to take immediate steps for cancellation of third party GPA (general power of attorney) as the malpractice is promoting proliferation of illegal colonies, facilitating shady property deals and even property-related crimes.
“The GPA is being grossly misused for such property transactions causing huge losses to the state exchequer by way of evasion of stamp duty,” says a communication to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, sent by CoE president Kapil Arora.
The engineers’ body made a strong plea with the government to declare all third-party GPAs as invalid as the instrument (GPA), attracted zero stamp duty, yet the property deals made on the basis of GPAs were practically being used a sale deeds for the purpose of sale, resale, purchase and mortgage of property causing huge loss of revenue to the government.
The CoE said in the memorandum, “Illegal colonies mushrooming in the mega city are dependent on GPA. Back-dated and even fake stamp papers are being used to manipulate timings of original purchase and sale of plots/properties in most of such colonies.”
