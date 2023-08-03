Cancellation of violators' plot allotment delayed due to transfer of estate officer

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, August 2

In a rare incident, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) had cancelled the allotment of a 400 square yard residential plot (No 2519, Phase I, Urban Estate, Dugri) where a commercial structure was raised illegally.

GLADA authorities had ordered seizure of the plot and imposed a penalty equal to 10 per cent of the land’s cost upon the allottee.

The accused was charged with illegally converting the residential building into a commercial entity and indulging in unlawful construction of a commercial building whereas the building plan was approved for a residential house.

The action taken for violations of building bylaws and illegal change of land use by GLADA was seen as a change of tack. In most such cases, the violators were let off and action of the regulatory body was confined to paper work or at the most they were served notices that were seldom followed up.

But even in issuing notice for the cancellation of allotment and imposition of penalty to the allottee of plot no 2519, GLADA authorities have been caught in a procedural wrangle as the then Estate Officer (Regulatory) Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon had been shifted and posted elsewhere.

Sources in the GLADA office revealed that with the transfer of the signing authority, the notice issued on June 7 had become infructuous and ‘bad in law’. Therefore, a fresh notice signed by the incumbent Estate Officer Randhir Singh Heer had been again served upon the allottee.

Meanwhile, the allottee concerned had pleaded with GLADA authorities to grant some time for shifting of merchandise stocked in the building that was raised on this plot. The allottee has pleaded that the stock was kept at this property temporarily due to repair and renovation work being undertaken in their factory.

However, the complainant in this case, Rachpal Singh Gabria has asserted that the allottee was indulging in stalling tactics. He said, “It is very rare that GLADA takes action against violations and it will be most unfortunate if the action once initiated for brazen violation is not taken to its logical conclusion.”

“Any leniency shown at this stage will send a wrong message to the culprits in hundreds of such cases of violations of building bylaws and illegal change of land use in various colonies under the administrative control of GLADA,” said Gabria.