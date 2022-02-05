Candidates get poll symbols at Samrala

Our Correspondent

Samrala, February 4

Visiting the returning office for receiving election symbols turned out to be a festival for candidates left in fray as officials supervised by the SDM-cum-Returning Officer, Samrala, Vikramjit Singh Panthey, welcomed them on the beats of drums to a venue specially decorated with flowers, balloons and sparkling robes.

Folk dance of the border state, ‘Bhangra’, performed by youth attired in traditional costumes, seemed to have eased the stress of candidates, who did not seem to be in a hurry to leave the venue.

Appreciating the gesture shown by election officials and responding to a call by Returning Officer Vikramjit Singh Panthey the candidates, including Rupinderjit Singh Raja Gill (INC), Paramjit Singh Dhillon (SAD), Balbir Singh Rajjewal (SSM), Ranjit Singh Gahlewal (BJP) and Amrik Singh Dhillon (I), vowed to make the contest another national festival.

Panthey said all candidates reciprocated the initiative taken by his office by promising to contest the election while following the Election Commission guidelines. Candidates also said they would impress upon their supporters to ensure that peace and tranquillity of the segment was maintained at all costs, Panthey added.

Panthey said election was a festival and the constituency was not a battlefield. “The Election Commission wants that every stakeholder understands that contestants, irrespective of their political allegiance, are not enemies because they all are working to strengthen democracy,” Panthey added. —