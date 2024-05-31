Candidates make last-ditch efforts to lure voters

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 30

Curtains came down on poll campaigning today, marking the beginning of a lull in political activity before polling. The high-octane election campaign came to an end with the previous week witnessing high profile leaders from all political parties visiting the district.

A Flying Squad member at Kwality Chowk during Raja Warring’s rally after 6 pm on Thursday. H imanshu Mahajan, Tribune Photo

Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi from the Congress came to campaign in favour of Dr Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, respectively. The Aam Aadmi Party supremo, Arvind Kejriwal, was here to appeal to the voters to vote for the AAP candidate from Ludhiana, Ashok Prashar Pappi.

Being the last day, both the Congress and the AAP candidates left no stone unturned to reach out to as many people as possible during the day.

Congress candidate Raja Warring started his campaign today at 6 am from Sabzi Mandi with a series of vibrant events including roadshows, a foot march and a bike rally. His wife, Amrita Warring started her day with breakfast at Durgi Park at 7 am and ended it with a roadshow at Ladhowal.

“This election is not just about choosing a representative, but about safeguarding our democracy and ensuring a brighter future for all,” said Warring.

On the last day of campaigning today, Warring also warned residents against the ‘proxies fielded by the BJP to damage the Congress’. He said there were quite a few such proxies, who may be fighting on the symbols of different political parties or independently, while they were all working for the BJP.

He said, since the BJP had already realised it will not be able to cut much ice in Punjab, it had identified some people and minor parties, whom it is now using against the Congress.

During his campaign, Raja Warring discussed his comprehensive plan for Ludhiana focused on industrial revival, environmental sustainability and infrastructure development. He said, the key initiatives planned include restoring Buddha Dariya with a Rs 650 crore project, establishing a research fund for sustainable development and creating industrial clusters with a special package from the Industry and Commerce Department.

Meanwhile, the AAP candidate, Ashok Prashar Pappu, today visited East, West, North, South and Central constituencies. Rajya Sabha member and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh also carried out a roadshow across the various Assemby constituencies in Ludhiana, advocating for Ashok Parashar Pappi.

The roadshow commenced at Sangeet Cinema Pratap Chowk in the Atam Nagar area and went through Bhagwan Chowk, Gill Road, Quality Kanda, Golden Park, Jeet Halwai, Itan Wala Chowk, Labour Chowk, Quality Chowk and Gill Canal.

During his address, Sanjay Singh criticised the Union Government, stating it was built on a foundation of lies. He highlighted the unfulfilled promises made to farmers, such as low support prices and income doubling pledges, citing over 700 farmer casualties.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal said since arriving in Ludhiana, he has been conducting small meetings. The positive response received in these gatherings indicates that the public appreciates Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s welfare initiatives, he added.

Rally taken out after 6 pm, notice issued

The campaigning for elections came to end at 6 pm today while a rally was taken out by the Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring at Gill Road, which was taken notice of by the Flying Squad. The rally was stopped on the spot and action was initiated by the team.

“A rally was being taken out at Kwality Chowk, Gill Road. Flying Squad Team stopped this rally which was taking place after 6 pm and a notice has been issued to the candidate. Raja Warring was also present on the occasion,” said Paramdeep Singh, Assistant Returning Officer.

