Candidates rely on door-to-door campaign in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 11

Giving personal touch to the election campaign, door-to-door meetings are being held by the candidates ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections.

BJP nominee Bikram Sidhu hold a door-to-door election campaign in Ludhiana. Tribune photo

In the Ludhiana West constituency, candidates of all political parties are relying on this age-old method of campaigning by going door to door, meeting people, listening to their suggestions and grievances as well.

Congress candidate, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, BJP candidate Bikram Singh Sidhu, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Aam Aadmi Party’s Gurpreet Singh Gogi all are reaching out to people before the big day.

Cong candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu meets people during a door-to-door campaign in Ludhiana.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu said, “Going and meeting people is the best way as it gives a personal touch. I have been meeting people and visiting them door-to-door. I have visited Haibowal, Joshi Nagar, Aggar Nagar, Jain Colony, Barewal Road, Gurdev Nagar to name a few and meeting people.”

The BJP’s Bikram Sidhu said meeting people and listening to their problems and issues is in the culture of Punjab and they want to keep this culture alive by meeting people.

“We are also adopting the new age medium of social networking but nothing beats like meeting people and listen to their issues personally. Every day I am meeting people and telling them about the achievements of the party and at the same time also understanding their concerns,” said Sidhu.

SAD candidate Maheshinder Singh Grewal said this is traditional and best way to reach to people. “They comfortably share their issues and problems when we reach out to them personally,” said Grewal.

Gurpreet Singh Gogi, AAP candidate, who recently joined the party, said it has been ten days that he got the ticket and since then he has made it a point to meet people and door-to-door campaign is an important way of doing it.

“I have been going, meeting people and telling them about the manifesto of the party and also noting their suggestions. There is a lot of difference when you are in power and meet people and when you want to reach to people as a candidate. I am doing ever bit to meet people and note their suggestions,” said Gogi.

A resident of BRS Nagar said it is good that candidates are coming to voters and listening to their grievances but they should adopt the same practice for the rest of five years.

“A monthly meeting should be held with the people of the constituency so that there is a regular connection between the people and the leader. In this way people can share their issues and problems with the leaders on regular basis,” she said.