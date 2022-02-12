Ludhiana: Candidates trying hard to woo bizmen

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 11

“Agriculture has reached a saturation point and now, it’s the time to focus on the industry”.

It remains the favourite line of candidates contesting for the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled for February 20. Though almost all candidates belonging to different political parties, including the SAD, AAP BJP, Congress or the SSA, are trying to woo the local industry by offering lucrative promises, the industry certainly feels “ignored” in the past years.

Avtar Singh Bhogal from Bhogalsons said leaders had not done anything for the Industry. “We agree that agriculture should be the focus but after that it’s the industry which is providing jobs to hundreds of people. If the industry remains the last on the priority list of political parties or candidates, how will we grow? We are fed up with false assurances and need someone to really look into problems of the industry and provide solutions to them,” he said.

Badish Jindal, president, FOPSIA, said before the elections, tall promises were made by leaders but as soon as they form the government, everything takes a back seat.

“Take the example of Focal Points here, they are in a shambles and industry is losing orders worth crores due to poor infrastructure in Ludhiana. Now, the leaders have woken up from their slumber to offer industry lucrative packages,” Jindal said.

Meanwhile, most of the leaders have started offering state-of-the-art exhibition centre in Ludhiana, well-carpeted roads, uninterrupted power supply for not more than Rs 5-6 per unit, crime-free areas, skilled and cheap labour, quarters for labourers, etc.

Taking a dig at promises being made by candidates, an industrialist said if the same were fulfilled, Ludhiana would be on top at the international level.