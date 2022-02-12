Candidates with no vision must withdraw from contest: Maheshinder Grewal

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 11

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Ludhiana West, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, today challenged rival candidates to debate in front of the public and disclose what they had to offer to the people of the constituency.

Addressing a gathering of residents of Sarabha Nagar during an interactive session organised by Rajiv Syal, he said the candidates must share their vision for developing the constituency and let residents decide who was better to represent them.

“The candidates who do not have any vision must withdraw from the contest,” he said.

Grewal said his manifesto addressed issues of deteriorating law and order condition in the city, poor condition of wards where residents faced issues such as lack of clean drinking water and drainage system, stray dog menace, improper traffic management and problems related to solid waste disposal.

The SAD leader assured residents that if voted to power, his top priority would be to improve law and order situation in the city.

“I want to make Ludhiana a snatching-free city. For me, safety of citizens, especially women, is most important. Hence, I will ensure to make people feel safe by increasing patrolling in various areas and more CCTV cameras will be installed in each ward to keep a check on criminal activities,” he said.

Grewal said public parks would be renovated, garbage compactors be installed at Chattar Singh Park and the Barewal cemetery would be relocated for its optimum use. Garbage bins would be installed at appropriate places. “These steps will be taken to make Ludhiana a clean and green city,” he said.

Many residents of Sarabha Nagar assured that they would support him in the polls.

Grewal had received an overwhelming response earlier this week when he, along with SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, had met residents of Tagore Nagar at the residence of Sanjeev Dhanda, general secretary, Sutlej Club.

