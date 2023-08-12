Candlelight march to seek justice for Manjot Singh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 11

Residents conducted a candlelight march to seek justice for an 18-year-old medical student, Manjot Singh, who died by suicide at Kota, Rajasthan, a few days ago.

The march started from the MC’s Zone D office and culminated at a gurdwara in BRS Nagar here.

The residents said Manjot, who belonged to Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, was preparing for medical entrance exam. He came to Kota in April this year and was studying at a coaching centre to prepare for NEET. “The Rajasthan government must thoroughly probe the suicide case. Though the suicide note left by Manjot stated that nobody is responsible for his death, there must be some reason which forced the boy to end his life,” they said.

The residents urged the Chief Minister of Rajasthan to provide justice to the victim’s family.

The father of the deceased had also approached the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) and urged it that his son did not die by suicide rather he was murdered. Following this, the commission had written to the Rajasthan CM, demanding an investigation by the SIT. Notably, on the demand of the deceased’s father, the role of six suspects, including fellow classmates and the hostel owner, was being checked by the police.

The residents alleged Manjot was not the only one who ended his life in Kota, around 19 students died by suicide in the past months. Only a thorough probe can unveil the mystery behind the deaths.

