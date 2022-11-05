Candlelight march to seek justice for victims

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 4

Paying tribute to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims, the Danga Peerat Welfare Society on Friday carried out a candlelight march from CRPF Colony to Sidhwan Canal Bridge on Dugri Road.

The candle march was led by society president Surjit Singh. AAP MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura, former cabinet minister Hira Singh Gabria and others also participated in the march. They said even after 38 years of the massacre of Sikhs, the families of the victims did not get justice due to which there is a lot of anger.

Surjit said they also appealed to PM Modi to enact a law for special courts to take timely action against perpetrators.