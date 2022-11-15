Candlelight protests highlight poor amenities

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 14

Members of different NGOs and residents staged protests in various parts of the city on Sunday evening against the poor road infrastructure and other issues.

They lit candles to highlight issues such as the bad condition of roads, poor traffic management, pending development projects and the incomplete Halwara airport project. They demanded from the government as well as the departments concerned to ensure improvement in road infrastructure, resolve traffic-related issues and complete the pending projects at the earliest.

To awaken the state government and departments concerned, the NGOs and residents lit candles at Gill Chowk, Aarti chowk, outside MC’s Zone D office, Sarabha Nagar Market, Gill Chowk, Cheema Chowk, Old Court Chowk, Jamalpur, Phullanwal Chowk, Flower Chowk on GLADA 200 ft Road, Samrala Chowk, Jalandhar Bypass, Sherpur Chowk, Giaspura Chowk, etc.

Roads in various parts of the city are in a dilapidated condition as the authorities looks the other way. The protesting residents demanded from the government to ensure the repair or recarpeting of damaged roads inside as well as outside the city limits. They also demanded that ongoing development projects on various roads must be completed. They also sought that the government must find out a permanent solution to traffic management-related issues in the city. Moreover, they also demanded early completion of the Halwara airport project.

Members of the Welfare Society and Senior Citizens Forum (SKS Nagar), an NGO, joined the protest at Phullanwal Chowk, highlighting the poor road infrastructure and traffic management. NGO president Narinder Singh said: “We hope to awaken the government and local officials to act on citizens’ needs and demands. We lit candles to register our symbolic protest. Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg (Pakhowal Road) is in utter neglect and needs immediate attention too.”

A road safety activist, Rahul Verma, said various organisations had given a call to organise protests on Sunday evening to awaken the government. “We demand from the government to ensure the provision of good road infrastructure, resolve issue of traffic jams, complete Halwara airport project and other development projects without any further delay,” he said.