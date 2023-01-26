Cane farmers rue delay in payment

Ludhiana, January 25
Members of the Bharti Kisan Union (Lakhowal) today charged the AAP government of not keeping the promise of timely payment to sugarcane growers in the state.
In a statement here, the BKU general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said sugarcane growers were promised payment within 14 days and creation of a special fund to ensure timely payment. “However, the sugar mills are releasing payment after anything more than a month and that too in instalments,” he added.
The BKU leader further alleged that mill owners were making short payment of Rs 50 per quintal saying the amount was to be paid by the state government and the producers would get the balance amount after payment was received from the government. “This is an indirect suffering inflicted upon the sugarcane growers by the government and immediate remedial measures are needed,” Lakhowal added.
