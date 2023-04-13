Canine beaten to death by residents

Sahnewal, April 12
A dog was tied up and beaten to death by some residents of Garden Colony here yesterday.
A case has been registered at the Sahnewal police station on the statement of the president of an organisation working for animal welfare.
As per the complainant, Mani Singh, president of the organisation, Baljinder Kaur of Garden Colony, Sahnewal, called him and informed that Harinder Singh, a resident of the colony, VK Khurana, Devinder, Sukhdev Singh, Vikramjeet Singh and some unidentified people tied up a dog in her colony and beaten it to death.
When Mani visited the spot after receiving the call, he found blood of the animal in the street and Harinder was taking the carcass of the dog to some unknown spot.
A case has been registered against the suspects.
