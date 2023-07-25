Canine scare continues to grip residents in localities of Ludhiana

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, July 24

With an indifferent approach of the Municipal Corporation towards the stray dog menace and increasing cases of canine bites in different part of the city, residents in many localities are forced to live under constant fear.

Almost every day, cases of dogs biting a children, women, an elderly persons or two-wheeler drivers, chased by a pack of stray dogs meeting with accidents, are reported from various parts of the city.

Residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar — a posh residential colony developed and maintained by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) on Pakhowal Road here — have lodged a complaint with trust chairman and the MC Commissioner to apprise them with the terror of stray dogs in their colony. More than 12 cases of dog bites having been reported from the colony during the last fortnight.

In a complaint, colony residents Arvind Sharma, Gaurav Sareen, Kaka Takkar and others stated that people were reluctant to send their children outside homes or in parks to play as stray dogs remained on the prowl and attacked soft targets like kids, women or elderly persons who could not save themselves by running away. Situation in colony parks was worst as stray dogs’ occupied seating and walking areas looking out for their potential victims.

Information available from different parts of the city indicates that like Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, residents in many other localities like Model Town, Civil Lines, Haibowal, PAU campus, Sarabha Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Kundanpuri, Guru Nanakpura and most of the old city areas are also facing stray dog menace.

There was a general belief among city residents that though the MC’s project for sterlisation of dogs to control their population was running for the last eight years, yet it seemed to have failed to yield the desired results.

If MC officials were to be believed, since the project’s inception in the 2015, nearly 85,000 stray dogs had been sterilised till date.

“In the absence of authentic data on population of stray dogs and effect of sterilisation done during the last eight years, it is rather impossible to assess the utility or futility of the project,” commented a resident of the affected area.

Some other residents, however, asserted that instances of dog bites in different parts of the city had increased even after the MC claimed to have sterilised a large number of strays in the city.

The complainants have demanded a coordinated and effective programme to curb the stray dog menace in the city.