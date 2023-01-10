Capacity building centre for aquaculture technologies inaugurated at GADVASU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 9

Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary, Department of Fisheries (DOF), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, inaugurated the Capacity Building Resource Centre for Intensive Aquaculture Technologies developed at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The Centre, established with a budget of Rs 139.05 lakhs, will serve as a prospective resource for demonstration, capacity building and innovative R&D for scaling up the intensive aquaculture technologies like recirculatory aquaculture and biofloc based aquaculture systems as per regional needs and climate, Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, GADVASU, said.

Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary, DOF, said GADVASU had been the first university to receive 100 per cent funding for the project under PMMSY. The centre is being visualised as a catalyst to boost Blue Revolution in the region, in reference to enthusiastic youth seeking self-reliance.

On the occasion, veterinary clinics, livestock farms, exhibitions by various colleges of GADVASU and departments of Food Science and Technology, Soil Sciences and Soil and Water Engineering in PAU were also visited by the DOF delegation.

The delegation also interacted with fish and shrimp farmers of the state to address their concerns and requirements. Two young professional degree holder entrepreneurs, Khushwant Singh and Gurwinder Singh (MVSc), who started shrimp farming after completing their post-graduation from the university, were honoured by the Secretary, DOF.